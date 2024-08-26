Will America be a Communist Country?
Kamala Harris Made Quite the Error About the Amount of Americans Who Died From COVID

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 26, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Vice President Kamala Harris is not the best speaker, which is likely why she's hiding from the press and refusing to give press conferences, in addition to how far-left her policies are. Now, footage has resurfaced of Harris claiming that "220 million Americans have died from COVID," which would be close to two-thirds of our population to remind just how bad she is at this.

Various clips show her making that error multiple times, back in 2020, when she and President Joe Biden were running for office. 

"We're in the middle of a crisis caused by this pandemic that is a public health crisis. Um, we're looking at over 220 million Americans who just in the last several months died," Harris claimed during one appearance.

In another, she repeated the same remarks, almost word for word. "We're in the midst of a public health epidemic that has taken the lives of over 220 million Americans in just the several months," she claimed.

The remarks are resurfacing, and "Kamala Harris' Misstatement on Covid Deaths" is now a trending topic over X. She really said "millions," though she likely meant to say "220,000," which was the more accurate number at the time. 

Sister Toldjah at our siter site of RedState covered the remarks at the time in October 2020, noting the absence of a fact-check. She aptly mentioned"that at the very least should have reporters en masse taking to the Twitter machine to correct the record, and at most generate a fact check from the likes of Politifact, FactCheck.org, CNN’s Daniel Dale, and/or the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler among others."

JD Vance Once Again Schools Liberal Sunday Show Hosts, Especially on the Border Rebecca Downs
As she also wrote [Emphasis original]:

Because, as I wrote last week, fact-checking for all intents and purposes in this country is dead, because members of the mainstream press simply can’t keep their liberal biases to themselves. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if these same fact-checkers in the MSM wanted people to believe the wildly inflated number, because Orange Man Bad and all that.

How many people going to vote next week will do so for Biden based in part on what Harris said last week about “220,000,000 American deaths”? The exact number is anyone’s guess, but one is too many, in my humble opinion.

Earlier this month, Snopes fact-checked the matter, specifically the attribution to Harris, and close to four years after Harris first uttered the remarks. They noted it was a "correct attribution," though, adding that "Harris misspoke, saying 'million' instead of 'thousand.'"

It's not merely that the clips have become a trending topic over X, the fact-check pointed out. They've also been popular on TikTok and Facebook. Andrew Malcolm, also of RedState, linked to such a video clip from Instagram in his coverage. 

Then again, the fact-checkers at Snopes did finally fact-check how former and potentially future President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis "very fine people" when addressing the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. 

The fact-check came close to seven years later. Better late than never, though?

