Tipsheet

Matt Walsh Gets in Character to Promote New Film at the DNC

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 21, 2024 10:15 PM
There's been some next level trolling at the DNC this week, with Mia covering earlier on Wednesday the shenanigans involving Austin-based entertainer Alex Strenger. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh has also been showing up around the convention, though not exactly as himself. He's been appearing as a supporter of the Harris-Walz ticket, while also looking to promote his upcoming film, "Am I Racist?" 

Not only was Walsh walking around, complete with a red baseball cap supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy and a "White Dudes for Harris" shirt, he also made it into some live shots. 

Democrats sure have a thing for segregating their supporters by race, from such Zoom events taking place last month in support of Harris, to caucuses segregated by race and other criteria this week at the DNC. Walsh has likely been getting some great practice as part of this "DEI journey" then, as Jenna Ellis described it.

Walsh even apparently kept the charade up so well that he even reportedly told people asking to confirm his identity that "that man is dead" and "I'm a new man now."

CNN Commentator Delivered a Line That Guts the Entire Democratic Convention
Walsh didn't just get to promote his film by getting people to talk about his appearance there. On Wednesday, he even handed out cards with QR codes. While the cards appeared to invite people to check out the various fearmongering about the boogeyman Project 2025 that Democrats have engaged in, they ultimately directed people to watch a trailer for Walsh's film.

Democrats have been desperately trying to connect the Trump-Vance ticket to Project 2025, an initiative of the Heritage Foundation, despite how it is completely separate and has been fact-checked multiple times. The Harris campaign has also revealed to CNN that they know better, yet they keep using such deceptive tactics. This tactic has been used throughout the DNC this week, though we've seen attempts to make such a desperate connection plenty of times before. More power to Walsh, then, for taking advantage of the hysteria in such a way. 

In covering some of the best clips and articles of Walsh's appearances, including reactions to The Bulwark's coverage, JustMindy at our sister site of Twitchy referenced Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and concerns about stolen valor in her headline. "If Tim Walz can lie about who he is, surely the DNC won't mind Matt Walsh getting in on the fun," she also fittingly wrote to close her piece. 

