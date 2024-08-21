Comedian Posing As a 'White Dude for Harris' Hilariously Trolls Press at the DNC

A Texas comedian known for trolling local city council meetings went undercover at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, posing as a "White Dude for Kamala Harris." He blended in so well with the "non-binary," cuckold crowd that the mainstream media even asked him for an on-camera interview, assuming he was one of the white self-loathing liberal die-hards for Harris.

When a BBC News reporter asked Austin-based entertainer Alex Strenger, who was wearing a "Harris President 2024" shirt, a face mask, and a Jamaican Rasta beanie, what brought him to the DNC, he replied, in character:

My name is Noah Schwartz. I use he/they pronouns.



I'm just really excited that we have, like, the first black woman that could be the president of the United States.



My wife, right, we're in a polyamorous relationship. The lover that my wife took is African American, and I've learned so much about the struggle that people of color go through as a result of my wife's boyfriend.

Asked if he was this excited when President Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee, a fist-pumping Strenger said:

Listen, I'd vote for a corpse over voting for Donald Trump because he's a disgusting fascist, white supremacist pig.



But now, we get to really make history. Like I said, we have the first woman of color to be president of the United States. And like, our country was founded on the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Nothing embodies those values more than a Kamala Harris presidency.



I'm pumped. I'm ready. I'm a proud 'White Dude for Kamala Harris,' baby! Let's go! Whoo!

Strenger stated that the thing he's most exhilarated about is what the U.S. economy would look like under a Harris-Walz administration:

I'm really excited about how she finally wants to put a cap on prices at the grocery store.



Look, even if price controls, you know, may lead to shortages of food and basic goods, you know, shortages will lead to rationing and rationing — that leads to equity, and we need to be a more equitable place in America to dismantle our legacy of white supremacy.



So thank you so much for hearing my voice and so many voices like me.

Watch the full BBC News interview here:

A self-styled "culture jammer," Strenger says he's just a pedicab driver who "openly mocks government officials and establishment figureheads in order to preserve and ultimately expand our civil liberties."

Last year, Strenger appeared at an Austin City Council meeting dressed as a clown, declaring he was best suited for the job of Austin Energy CEO after widespread power outages affected 150,000 residents.

"My mother told me to dress for the job you want to have," Strenger said during the public statement portion, sporting a rainbow wig, face paint, a rubber red nose, and a polka dot tie.

In his satirical speech, aimed at mocking the Democrat-led city's priorities, Strenger said Austin needs leaders aligned with what's important to constituents, such as "fighting climate change."

"We need to get to net zero by 2030, and honestly, if we are ever going to achieve these goals, you shouldn't even be using power at all. Okay?" he said. Highlighting how he's "firmly committed to saving the planet," Strenger recalled destroying his gas stove in a fire that he started.

Strenger said he's the right clown for the position because his priorities "align so much with the city of Austin," noting that he put pronouns and Ukrainian flags in his Twitter bio.

Honking his literal horn at the end, Strenger requested a six-figure salary to support his lifestyle, fund his "cocaine habit," and care for his wife "who has stage 5 testicular cancer."

"I also took a 23andMe test and found out that I am 3 percent black, so not hiring me would be a literal act of violence," he added.

Afterward, also in his clown costume, he applied in person to be the Austin city manager, asking for a base pay of $750,000 a year since he blew his life savings on Pfizer and Moderna call options.

"My pronouns are clown/clownself," Strenger told the city council. "Last week, I applied to be the CEO of Austin Energy. Unfortunately, I feel as though you guys didn't take me seriously. But that's okay I'm back. Apparently, there's a new job opening to be the new city manager so I'm throwing my hat in the ring."

Clown Applies To Be Austin City Manager 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2JFGH4I1UB — Alex Strenger (@TheAlexStrenger) February 15, 2023

Strenger is not the only one infiltrating the DNC in a James O'Keefe-esque getup. Rebecca will cover how Daily Wire host Matt Walsh was also spotted at the DNC in disguise.