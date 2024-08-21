Veterans in Congress Have a Message for Kamala Harris' Running Mate

Ever since he was selected as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) has faced scrutiny, especially when it comes to concerns with stolen valor. Fellow veterans, from Kurt Sclichter to Walz's replacement and others in the National Guard to members of Congress, are taking issue with misleading parts of Walz's military service. On Wednesday, a letter was sent to Walz from Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the chair of Veterans and Military Families for Trump and Staff Sergeant - U.S. Army (Ret.), and 49 other members. The letter appeared on a letterhead from the Trump-Vance campaign.

Advertisement

The 50 members begin their letter to Walz in part by noting that they "feel compelled to address your egregious misrepresentations and urge you to come clean to the American people."

The letter goes on to reference Walz's claims that he is "damn proud" of his service, a point he made during his solo address from last Tuesday as he complained about people "attacking me on my record of service."

"[L]ike any American veteran, you should be. But there is no honor in lying about the nature of your service," the letter mentions. "Repeatedly claiming to be a 'Retired Command Sergeant Major' when you did not complete the requirements was not honorable. Nor was it honorable to claim to carry weapons 'in war' when you had not served in war, and abandoning the men and women under your leadership just as they were getting ready to deploy was certainly not honorable either," it shares as well, referencing various concerns about Walz's military record.

While Walz retired from the National Guard early in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq and ran for Congress, misuse of the title still remains an issue. A DNC meeting on Monday for the AAPI Caucus referenced such a rank that Walz did not earn.

He has also failed to correct those who have referred to him in ways about his service that are not accurate, such as when Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was introducing Walz in 2007, then a congressman, and said, "We appreciate his service on the battlefield."

In a clip that the KamalaHQ itself shared to promote Walz's anti-Second Amendment views, he claimed he carried weapons "in war" as something to be banned. The campaign later had to say he "misspoke."

The letter continues to go after Walz for false claims:

To be blunt, when you falsely claim military service that did not happen and abandon your post, you diminish the real sacrifices made by veterans who did serve in combat. Military service is not merely a job or a uniform. Those who serve in the Armed Forces endure rigorous training, face perilous situations, and make sacrifices that most civilians can’t comprehend. The honor of wearing the uniform is earned through dedication, bravery, and an unwavering sense of duty. You have displayed none of these characteristics as you have lied your way through a political career launched on the foundation of a title you did not earn and combat deployments you did not take part in.

The letter connects concerns about stolen valor to how Walz is the vice presidential nominee, and thus that much closer to becoming president and the Commander-in-Chief. That's where the members say their "grace concern stems from."

"You’ve already demonstrated your unwillingness to lead in time of war and a lack of honor through your blatant misrepresentations exploiting and co-opting the experiences of America’s combat veterans for personal gain," the letter also notes.

Advertisement

The letter concludes by raising further concerns about what should happen if Walz becomes president, and what that says for veterans and servicemembers. It again references how Walz left early.

"As a result, America’s veterans and servicemembers are rightfully concerned about what would happen to them should you ascend to the Presidency. When America asked you to lead your troops into War, you turned your back on your troops. You have violated the trust of our brothers and sisters in arms. Their blood, sweat, and sacrifice are the only reason our nation is able to exist. Until you admit you lied to them, there is no way you can be trusted to serve as Vice President," the letter powerfully concludes.

Full list of the 50 signers: pic.twitter.com/2oEPs1wNvU — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 21, 2024

The rest of the members are listed by chamber and then in alphabetical order. Of the four senators and 46 House members, many are listed as retired, but Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) still serves as a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve while Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) serves as a Captain in the Air National Guard.

Mast also shared the letter over X. Both he and Republican strategist Andrew Surabian tagged Walz when doing so.

"Tim, you've lied your way through a political career on the foundation of a title you didn't earn & combat you didn't see. You failed the test of leadership once. America will not make that mistake again," Mast wrote in his post, complete with "#VeteransForTrump."

Advertisement