Texas Democrats in Disarray As Colin Allred Waivers on Support for Harris

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 21, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) is set to address a Texas delegation breakfast at the DNC later this week, but his tepid support for Vice President Kamala Harris looks to put him and potentially Democrats as a whole in disarray. This comes as Allred faces Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the November election, with his campaign strategies being criticized as the DNC takes place.

The Quorum Report regarded Allred's appearance at the DNC as a "low-key" one and mentioned complaints about the congressman being "weak and timid." Such a piece also highlighted how he wanted to distance himself from Harris. 

Then there's an article from the Houston Chronicle, not exactly a bastion of conservatism, "Colin Allred is a Democrat, but he hopes you can forgive that." The subheadline also notes that "The Texas congressman and Democratic Senate hopeful is raising eyebrows after keeping his fellow Democrats at arms-length in a tight race against Ted Cruz."

The piece begins in a way that's not exactly favorable to either candidate, though it really seems to hit Allred on his campaign:

In a neck-and-neck race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and still facing a notoriety problem, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) has continued to distance himself from the Democratic establishment, perhaps in hopes that he will win a slim majority of Texans who forget what the "D" stands for in their blind rage against "Cancún Cruz." 

After not immediately endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, Allred once again raised eyebrows when Texas political reporter Scott Braddock noted that the Senate candidate was not among those slated to speak to Texas Democrats, arguably his top supporters, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week. The post further stoked criticisms online from Texans who believe Allred has run a lackluster campaign, especially compared to the sidewalk-pounding, virally visible Beto O'Rourke. Although O'Rourke's efforts ultimately went the way of all recent statewide Democratic campaigns in Texas, the man from El Paso got closer than any other recent candidate, losing to Cruz by just 3 points. Allred on the other hand is touting polling that has him and the incumbent Senator neck and neck, although some Texans worry the candidate has been too complacent.

When asked for clarification, Allred's campaign told Chron that the freshman Congressman will be attending the Democratic National Convention and speaking at the Texas Democrats breakfast, although it has not been publicly announced yet. Although some in the base may be impatient, the Allred campaign has stressed the importance of coalition-building among Republicans and moderates, not just exciting the base.

Cruz, running a much more dynamic campaign simultaneously firing up his base on all matters of "woke" while championing his bipartisan chops, has capitalized on Allred's political wishy-washiness, nicknaming him in Trump-wannabe style "Can't Comment Colin." Sensing Allred's shakiness with independent voters, Cruz has worked hard to connect the moderate Democrat with Kamala Harris, California, and the far left.

The piece also goes on to mention tactics of moderation that Allred supposedly seems to be using, and how that doesn't seem to be working:

Google searches are not polls, however, and a University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs poll showed Allred outperforming Biden and Cruz underperforming Trump, a trend that will likely intensify as Harris lights a fire under Democratic voters. UH political professor Brandon Rottinghaus said the strategy of playing to the middle may be risky, but not any riskier than any other statewide strategy the Dems have undertaken before.

...

"You can only sit in the middle for so long before you see progressive groups unhappy," Rottinghaus said. "That's where Colin Allred is right now." 

In the days leading up to the DNC, many users took notice over X of Allred's "non-existent campaign" and took the chance to air their grievances. 

This includes Sara Spector, a local Texan, as well as those who made clear they were no fans of Cruz but still didn't think Allred had the best strategy.

Many also still had to ask if Allred was even appearing at the DNC, which shows further that Allred may be trying to have it both ways and downplay his involvement.

As "weak and timid" as such an appearance may be at the DNC, he still is there to support the Harris-Walz ticket. He also has a voting record supporting the Biden-Harris administration. 

Cruz has certainly taken note of Allred hiding out before, which invovled putting out a campaign ad at the start of thos month, which involved footage of the congressman avoiding citizen journalists, including footage that was originally shared exclusively with Townhall back in June

In addition to how footage shows that Allred ducks questions, he's also hardly what one would call a moderate. He speaks at the same event as drag queen performers, and is just as obsessed with abortion as the Democratic Party as a whole is. Allred has also not been as attentive to the crisis at the border, which is another reason why Cruz has called his Democratic opponent out as being "Can't Comment Colin."

Even with the Texas race being one Democrats' top targets, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) alluded to in his DNC speech from Tuesday night, it's still regarded as "Likely Republican," giving Cruz a significant edge. 

