Texas Democrats in Disarray As Colin Allred Waivers on Support for Harris

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) is set to address a Texas delegation breakfast at the DNC later this week, but his tepid support for Vice President Kamala Harris looks to put him and potentially Democrats as a whole in disarray. This comes as Allred faces Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for the November election, with his campaign strategies being criticized as the DNC takes place.

Advertisement

The Quorum Report regarded Allred's appearance at the DNC as a "low-key" one and mentioned complaints about the congressman being "weak and timid." Such a piece also highlighted how he wanted to distance himself from Harris.

Then there's an article from the Houston Chronicle, not exactly a bastion of conservatism, "Colin Allred is a Democrat, but he hopes you can forgive that." The subheadline also notes that "The Texas congressman and Democratic Senate hopeful is raising eyebrows after keeping his fellow Democrats at arms-length in a tight race against Ted Cruz."

The piece begins in a way that's not exactly favorable to either candidate, though it really seems to hit Allred on his campaign:

The piece also goes on to mention tactics of moderation that Allred supposedly seems to be using, and how that doesn't seem to be working:

Google searches are not polls, however, and a University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs poll showed Allred outperforming Biden and Cruz underperforming Trump, a trend that will likely intensify as Harris lights a fire under Democratic voters. UH political professor Brandon Rottinghaus said the strategy of playing to the middle may be risky, but not any riskier than any other statewide strategy the Dems have undertaken before. ... "You can only sit in the middle for so long before you see progressive groups unhappy," Rottinghaus said. "That's where Colin Allred is right now."

In the days leading up to the DNC, many users took notice over X of Allred's "non-existent campaign" and took the chance to air their grievances.

This includes Sara Spector, a local Texan, as well as those who made clear they were no fans of Cruz but still didn't think Allred had the best strategy.

I heard that he’s less than inspiring. Sorry if that may be off putting I wish that Beto was running again. — fabucat (@fabucat) August 14, 2024

Hey Texas reporters or national press is anyone reporting on Colin Allred’s non existent campaign? — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) August 18, 2024

That's the problem! This is how Ted Cruz wins! Love Collin but he needs to campaign harder if he wants to win! — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

Many also still had to ask if Allred was even appearing at the DNC, which shows further that Allred may be trying to have it both ways and downplay his involvement.

Conspicuously absent from the list of speakers set to talk to Texas Democrats at the #DNC next week in Chicago: @ColinAllredTX. This comes as Allred distances himself from Vice President Harris in his bid to unseat Sen @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/IcvuUuMl1h — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) August 16, 2024

Question for anyone at DNC?



Is Colin Allred there? — Ken Herman (@kherman) August 21, 2024

So is Colin Allred not at the convention? Can we get an answer? — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) August 21, 2024

As "weak and timid" as such an appearance may be at the DNC, he still is there to support the Harris-Walz ticket. He also has a voting record supporting the Biden-Harris administration.

Cruz has certainly taken note of Allred hiding out before, which invovled putting out a campaign ad at the start of thos month, which involved footage of the congressman avoiding citizen journalists, including footage that was originally shared exclusively with Townhall back in June.

In addition to how footage shows that Allred ducks questions, he's also hardly what one would call a moderate. He speaks at the same event as drag queen performers, and is just as obsessed with abortion as the Democratic Party as a whole is. Allred has also not been as attentive to the crisis at the border, which is another reason why Cruz has called his Democratic opponent out as being "Can't Comment Colin."

Advertisement

Even with the Texas race being one Democrats' top targets, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) alluded to in his DNC speech from Tuesday night, it's still regarded as "Likely Republican," giving Cruz a significant edge.