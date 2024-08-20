LIVE RESULTS: Voters Make Their Primary Election Decisions in Three States

It's Tuesday night, and that means Primary Night in America! This week, voters will head to the polls in three states: Florida, Wyoming, and Alaska.

First to close is Florida. Although Republican Sen. Rick Scott's race is considered "Likely Republican" by most forecasters, including Decision Desk HQ/The Hill, it's still seen as a main target for Democrats. Former Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who represented Florida's 26th Congressional District for only one term, is expected to be the Democratic nominee. She was replaced by Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez after the 2020 election. Scott is also facing a couple of primary challengers, though will almost certainly win his primary.

Many of the Democratic primaries for U.S. House races are uncontested, though the race to watch may be with Florida's 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican who replaced former Rep. Charlie Crist, who was then serving as a Democrat. Luna is running unopposed, but there's a crowded Democratic primary of five candidates looking to challenge her for this "Likely Republican" race.

Two years ago, now former Rep. Liz Cheney lost the Republican primary to now Rep. Harriet Hageman for Wyoming's at-large district. Although Hageman is facing former Democrat Steven Helling in her primary, she is expected to easily win.

Hageman unseated Cheney by almost 40 points in the August 2022 primary, with three other challengers also in that race.

The last race of the night is in Alaska, where there's merely the U.S. House at-large race. Alaska uses rank choice, non-partisan jungle primaries, which has been heavily criticized, including as it applies to this year's election. Alaska is also a heavy mail-in voting state.

There's 12 candidates total with the top four advancing. Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is heavily expected to advance, and she's only facing one other Democrat: Eric Hafner. He's actually in federal prison for making bomb threats and tried unsuccessfully to run in Oregon and Hawaii in previous years. There's a mix of Republican, no party affiliation (NPA), Independent, and "other" candidates, including one who lives in and has tried to run in Arizona: Richard Grayson with the No Labels ticket.

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most up-to-date election results, which you can find below. To see different House races, hit the dropdown button "Change Race."

Florida — polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:00p.m. ET

Wyoming — polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Alaska — polls close at 12:00 a.m. ET