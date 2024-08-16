Kamala Harris Hands the Trump Campaign a Major Argument
Tipsheet

Okay, So This Just May Be the Goofiest Piece on Tim Walz Yet

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We’ve been covering how cringeworthy the Harris-Walz ticket is, and there’s plenty of material. It doesn’t help that the mainstream media has been going right along with it. On Friday, Axios put out a piece on Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) that had people wondering if the campaign was the one to write it for them. 

TimTok:” Walz brings “big dad energy” to TikTok,” the very real headline read. It was in response to Walz joining the social media app that could very well be banned. 

The mercifully brief article is just as cringe in its entirety. When it comes to President Joe Biden signing a bill in April that could ban TikTok, that’s not mentioned until the very end of the article:

Zoom out: While the campaign has embraced the social media app, the U.S. government has alleged that TikTok's ties to China represent a national security threat.

  • President Biden signed a bill in April to force TikTok's Chinese parent company to divestfrom its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban.
  • A Harris campaign spokesperson told Axios earlier this month that they don't want the app to get banned but rather "would just like to see a change in ownership."

Harris had joined TikTok last month, not long after Biden dropped out of the race.

In the few hours that the piece has been shared over X, it’s been ratioed with hundreds of replies and quoted reposts. Amy Curtis at our sister site of Twitchy covered some of the best responses. 

In addition to replying to Axios, Abigail Jackson with Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) office, also shared a screenshot of the post.

Such coverage isn’t all that surprising considering that Axios has had a role in covering for Harris before as well, specifically with claims from last month that Harris wasn’t actually the border czar.

Keep in mind, Walz has also been plagued with issues involving stolen valor and lying about his DUI. He has ties to a pro-Hitler Imam as well. 

Harris, for her part, has avoided the media and has yet to give a press conference. She’s also been slow to announce her policy proposals, and the original ones her campaign has announced—price controls—are particularly far-left.  

Even the campaign’s cringeworthy videos with Walz are more problematic than they may initially appear, given that this sense of a campaign of “joy” has roots in Nazi Germany. Walz’s talk of “white guy tacos,” spices, and food in general also looks to be yet another farce, as he won a competition in 2016 with plenty of spicy ingredients. 

