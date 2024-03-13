These 14 Democrats Voted for Resolution Denouncing Biden Administration's Border Policies

With the help of 14 Democrats, House Republicans on Tuesday passed a resolution denouncing the Biden administration's immigration policies.

"The current state of our nation's border security is unsustainable," said Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), who authored the resolution. "The policies put forth by the Biden administration have resulted in the worst border security crisis in our nation's history, endangering our communities and straining our resources."

Advertisement

In addition to calling out President Biden, the resolution also named Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing them both of creating “the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history.”

H.Res. 1065 additionally raises a number of concerns about how the Biden administration is handling the crisis, including releasing illegal immigrants into the interior and suspending and terminating asylum cooperative agreements.

"The resolution underscores the urgent need for the Biden administration to take decisive action to address the crisis at our border," De La Cruz added. "We urge the administration to immediately begin utilizing the authorities available to them to regain control of the situation and protect the interests of the American people."

226-193: The House of Representatives passes a nonbinding resolution to condemn the Biden administration’s immigration policies.



14 Democrats joined all present Republicans in voting “yes.” pic.twitter.com/Yg5cTZCGQd — The Recount (@therecount) March 12, 2024

Democratic Reps. Yadiar Caraveo (CO), Angie Craig (MN), Henry Cuellar (TX), Sharice Davids (KS), Donald Davids (NC), Jared Golden (ME), Steven Horsford (NV), Greg Landsman (OH), Susie Lee (NV), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Mary Peltola (AK), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) and Eric Sorensen (IL) joined Republicans in passing the resolution, 226-193. Thirteen members did not participate.