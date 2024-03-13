Let's Circle Back to See What Keith Olbermann Is Doing After His SCOTUS...
Tipsheet

These 14 Democrats Voted for Resolution Denouncing Biden Administration's Border Policies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 13, 2024 9:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With the help of 14 Democrats, House Republicans on Tuesday passed a resolution denouncing the Biden administration's immigration policies.  

"The current state of our nation's border security is unsustainable," said Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), who authored the resolution. "The policies put forth by the Biden administration have resulted in the worst border security crisis in our nation's history, endangering our communities and straining our resources." 

In addition to calling out President Biden, the resolution also named Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing them both of creating “the worst border security crisis in the Nation’s history.” 

H.Res. 1065 additionally raises a number of concerns about how the Biden administration is handling the crisis, including releasing illegal immigrants into the interior and suspending and terminating asylum cooperative agreements. 

"The resolution underscores the urgent need for the Biden administration to take decisive action to address the crisis at our border," De La Cruz added. "We urge the administration to immediately begin utilizing the authorities available to them to regain control of the situation and protect the interests of the American people."

Democratic Reps. Yadiar Caraveo (CO), Angie Craig (MN), Henry Cuellar (TX), Sharice Davids (KS), Donald Davids (NC), Jared Golden (ME), Steven Horsford (NV), Greg Landsman (OH), Susie Lee (NV), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Mary Peltola (AK), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) and Eric Sorensen (IL) joined Republicans in passing the resolution, 226-193. Thirteen members did not participate. 

 

