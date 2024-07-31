Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just Plain Weird'

In light of Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) being picked as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's running mate, Democrats have really leaned in on this campaign of calling him "weird." It's no longer just Vance, though. The X account for NV Dems put out a post criticizing Sam Brown, the Republican nominee for the Senate race in Nevada, as "just plain weird." The post certainly gained considerable outrage, given that Brown is a wounded veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

"You can’t make this up: Sam Brown and JD Vance are claiming to be champions for hardworking Nevadans – from a private jet," the post claimed, using a screenshot from a post Brown made about supporting Vance and Trump. "They’re not only hypocrites… they’re just plain weird."

The point, even without bringing Brown's veteran status into this, is not exactly well taken. It's a stretch at best to call political candidates traveling on a campaign plane "hypocrites" and "just plain weird."

You can’t make this up: Sam Brown and JD Vance are claiming to be champions for hardworking Nevadans – from a private jet.



They’re not only hypocrites… they’re just plain weird. pic.twitter.com/qEOteCvlzP — NV Dems (@nvdems) July 31, 2024

It’s time hard working Nevadans have champions for them in the White House and US Senate.



President Trump, JD Vance, and I are ready to lead and help make life better for every Nevadan and American. We’ve got you. pic.twitter.com/bab49ym0Tz — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) July 30, 2024

The NV Dems' post from Tuesday night, the most recent that the account put out, has been thoroughly ratioed. There have been thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reposts taking issue with their insinuation of calling the wounded veteran "just plain weird."

Among those who responded was Brown himself, who put out a video message that same night. The nearly two-minute-long message briefly touched upon the NV Dems' post, but also mostly focused on being more inspirational.

"I got home tonight and saw an interesting message from the Democrats here calling my face 'weird,'" Brown shared, after he had had "an incredible day on the campaign trail." Brown soberly pointed out that "it's not the first time and it probably won't be the last time that I've been called 'weird' because of my scars."

But, as Brown also quickly mentioned, "I don't even really have a message for them, I have a message for anyone else out there who has been labeled or called 'weird' because of the experiences that you've had, whether it's visible like my scars, or maybe invisible scars, we're all unique. We've all been given gifts, and we have people out there who want to label us based off of that. So my message to you, to those of you who have been put down by others, is do not allow them to define you, do not live out the narrative that they cast out for your life."

The Purple Heart recipient also mentioned that "I am proud of my scars. They might look a little different, but, it gives me an opportunity to encourage others. And so lean into it, lean into the things that make you unique, lean into the things that others might call 'weird' and realize that your experience, whether it's suffering or something else, gives you an opportunity to connect with others and give them hope."

Brown added in closing that "that's my desire, that tonight you put that aside, you know that you're loved, you're appreciated, and that those things that make you unique can also be your greatest strength."

"Let's take this mission of providing hope to the world seriously and live according to the way others who love us view us," he stressed as a call to action.

Yes, you can call my face weird. It won't be the first or last time I've heard it. But my message is not to you.



My message is to anyone else who has been put down or called "weird" because of their experiences or who they are...



I say to you: do not allow others to define… https://t.co/kskp5J2tfC pic.twitter.com/kyuJa6FMJc — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) July 31, 2024

Brown also spoke to how he sustained his injuries while fighting in Afghanistan during his rousing speech earlier this month at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

He is running in a "Toss-Up" Senate race against Sen. Jacky Rosen, one of the many vulnerable Democratic incumbents this cycle. Trump enjoys a considerable lead against Vice President Kamala Harris in the Silver State, which could perhaps benefit Brown and other down-ballot races.

