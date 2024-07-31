What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an...
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally
Voters Are Asked Once Again to Name a Kamala Harris Accomplishment. The Responses...
Iran Vows Revenge for Assassination of Hamas Leader
'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women...
Texas AG Ken Paxton Secures Massive Settlement With Meta in Privacy Lawsuit
Influencer Who Filmed Man-on-the-Street Interviews in the West Bank Nearly Didn’t Make It...
Kamala Harris, Candidate of Myth
Kamala Harris' Fairness Issue
Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops
Surprise: Kamala Is a 'Pack the Court' Zealot, Too
So Republicans, What's the Goal?
Monkeys Typing Shakespeare? Biden’s Supreme Court Term Limits Proposal
Americans Want Less Immigration. Will Its Leaders Ever Give It to Them?
Tipsheet

Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just Plain Weird'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 31, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In light of Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) being picked as former and potentially future President Donald Trump's running mate, Democrats have really leaned in on this campaign of calling him "weird." It's no longer just Vance, though. The X account for NV Dems put out a post criticizing Sam Brown, the Republican nominee for the Senate race in Nevada, as "just plain weird." The post certainly gained considerable outrage, given that Brown is a wounded veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

Advertisement

"You can’t make this up: Sam Brown and JD Vance are claiming to be champions for hardworking Nevadans – from a private jet," the post claimed, using a screenshot from a post Brown made about supporting Vance and Trump. "They’re not only hypocrites… they’re just plain weird."

The point, even without bringing Brown's veteran status into this, is not exactly well taken. It's a stretch at best to call political candidates traveling on a campaign plane "hypocrites" and "just plain weird."

The NV Dems' post from Tuesday night, the most recent that the account put out, has been thoroughly ratioed. There have been thousands of replies and hundreds of quoted reposts taking issue with their insinuation of calling the wounded veteran "just plain weird."

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Among those who responded was Brown himself, who put out a video message that same night. The nearly two-minute-long message briefly touched upon the NV Dems' post, but also mostly focused on being more inspirational. 

"I got home tonight and saw an interesting message from the Democrats here calling my face 'weird,'" Brown shared, after he had had "an incredible day on the campaign trail." Brown soberly pointed out that "it's not the first time and it probably won't be the last time that I've been called 'weird' because of my scars."

But, as Brown also quickly mentioned, "I don't even really have a message for them, I have a message for anyone else out there who has been labeled or called 'weird' because of the experiences that you've had, whether it's visible like my scars, or maybe invisible scars, we're all unique. We've all been given gifts, and we have people out there who want to label us based off of that. So my message to you, to those of you who have been put down by others, is do not allow them to define you, do not live out the narrative that they cast out for your life."

The Purple Heart recipient also mentioned that "I am proud of my scars. They might look a little different, but, it gives me an opportunity to encourage others. And so lean into it, lean into the things that make you unique, lean into the things that others might call 'weird' and realize that your experience, whether it's suffering or something else, gives you an opportunity to connect with others and give them hope."

Advertisement

Brown added in closing that "that's my desire, that tonight you put that aside, you know that you're loved, you're appreciated, and that those things that make you unique can also be your greatest strength." 

"Let's take this mission of providing hope to the world seriously and live according to the way others who love us view us," he stressed as a call to action.

Brown also spoke to how he sustained his injuries while fighting in Afghanistan during his rousing speech earlier this month at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

He is running in a "Toss-Up" Senate race against Sen. Jacky Rosen, one of the many vulnerable Democratic incumbents this cycle. Trump enjoys a considerable lead against Vice President Kamala Harris in the Silver State, which could perhaps benefit Brown and other down-ballot races. 

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops Madeline Leesman
Voters Are Asked Once Again to Name a Kamala Harris Accomplishment. The Responses Are Still Brutal. Matt Vespa
'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women in Olympics Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Top Hamas Leader Taken Out...And It Wasn't in Gaza Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement