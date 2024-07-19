Zuckerberg Reveals One of the Most 'Bada**' Things He's Ever Seen
Tipsheet

'Audacity Is Off the Charts': Tulsi Gabbard Savages Kamala Harris for Going After JD Vance's Loyalty

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 19, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris went after Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), by claiming he "will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country." It was especially harsh, considering that Vance, unlike Harris, is a veteran. On Thursday, as Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy pointed out, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) who ran against Harris in the 2020 Democratic primary, and who is also a veteran, was among those who chimed in to go after the vice president.

In her post, Harris released a 45-second video to double down on these claims that Vance wouldn't be loyal. Gabbard released her own video message in response.

Gabbard began by describing Harris' message as a "scathing warning to the American people." The former Democratic congresswoman turned Independent also pointed out that "the audacity that she has to say this is off the charts."

She reminded that Vance is "someone who enlisted in the Marine Corps after the terrorist attack on 9/11, someone who deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year I was there during the height of the war, putting his own life on the line in service to our country."

"Was Kamala Harris willing to put her own life on the line in service to our country at any time in the past? Is she now? No," Gabbard said, answering her own question. "Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition. She's a self-serving politician who should not be in office."

Such a video response is a fitting and brutal takedown, to be sure. This isn't the only time Gabbard has called out Harris, though. 

During a particularly memorable moment from a Democratic primary debate in 2019, Gabbard brought up Harris' role as a prosecutor in San Francisco in a way that doesn't exactly paint a rosy picture on the topic of criminal justice reform, especially when it comes to marijuana violations.

Harris dropped out of the race in December 2019 after she ran out of money and didn't even make it to the first nominating contest of the primary. Gabbard dropped out in March of 2020.

As for what's next between Harris and Vance, the Biden-Harris campaign shared on Monday that the vice president expressed hope they could meet in a debate. The Trump-Vance campaign revealed in a statement on Wednesday, however, that they are not committing to a debate at this time, given that we don't even know if Harris will end up replacing President Joe Biden as the nominee.

"We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention. To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate," read a statement from Brian Hughes, the Trump Campaign Senior Advisor.

Meanwhile, Harris' X accounts, as well as others affiliated with the campaign and the DNC, continue to relentlessly go after the Trump-Vance ticket.

