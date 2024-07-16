Of Course Liz Cheney Threw a Tantrum Over Trump's VP Pick

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) continues to desperately try to remain desperate in the Republican Party. It's no secret that she is one of the most anti-Trump figures in politics, and so it's thus no surprise that she wasn't too thrilled with Trump picking Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate. The level of harping, though, is a bit much even for Cheney.

On Tuesday morning, Cheney put out a quoted repost of her own post from February 5 in which she complained about Vance's Sunday show on ABC News' "This Week" from February 4.

In such a post, Cheney noted that during that appearance, Vance claimed "Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President" and that he said he would "help Trump illegally seize power." Cheney continued to claim that "That’s tyranny" and "Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve."

JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the… https://t.co/l0O64J3pSj — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2024

"JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t - overturn an election and illegally seize power," Cheney began by claiming in her more recent Tuesday post. While she may have objected to Vance's perspective, to say that Trump's running mate would "illegally seize power" is far-fetched.

"He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine," Cheney also went on to complain. Vance has been vocal about his America First views, and raising concerns about sending billions and billions of dollars to Ukraine unchecked, as well as tying aid to Israel to aid to Ukraine. It's ridiculous to claim that Vance "would capitulate to Russia," though. It's also worth reminding that Russia's Vladimir Putin didn't invade Ukraine until February 2022, when it was Biden who was in office.

"The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution," Cheney went on to whine.

The RNC has been going on this week, and already there have been plenty of mentions of figures like Lincoln, as well as how Trump has adhered to the Constitution. It's noteworthy that Cheney is not appearing at the RNC, and it's particularly clear that the Republican Party does not agree with her on such points.

It's also worth reminding that Vance handled that completely testy and even combative appearance with George Stephanopoulos on February 4 particularly well, despite how Stephanopoulos cut the segment short. Matt and I both covered that memorable segment at the time.

In the just slightly over 12 hours that Cheney's post from Tuesday morning has been up, there's been 10,000 replies and over 1,000 quoted reposts. Cheney has also been trending over X.

Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted the post with a particularly fitting headline of "HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well."

As is often the case whenever Cheney tries to claim relevance in the Republican Party that is very much Trump's party, users flocked to X to remind how she lost her primary in August 2022 to now Rep. Harriet Hageman by nearly 40 points. She was also ousted as the Republican House Conference chairwoman in May 2021 because her anti-Trump crusade was that much of a distraction.

Liz, you are irrelevant... Your opinions do not matter. We fired you, remember? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 16, 2024

It's not the "Trump GOP." It's just the GOP. You're too far out of touch to realize Republicans have changed. We're not going to continue to lose gracefully. We're going to fight for our Nation.



You're self-righteously on the losing side. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 16, 2024