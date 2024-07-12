Hakeem Jeffries Reveals He Met With Biden. Will It Even Matter?

On Friday morning, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) revealed that he met privately with President Joe Biden on Thursday night to discuss concerns fellow Democrats have about the president remaining on the ticket for the November election. This comes after Jeffries revealed on Wednesday night that he would do so.

Punchbowl first reported on the "Dear Colleague" letter that Jeffries sent out, with many sharing the letter online over X. As one user pointed out, Jeffries "has a lotta words to say just about nothing[.]"

Hakeem Jeffries letter has a lotta words to say just about nothing pic.twitter.com/keTMO9i9aJ — brit (@pashedmotatos) July 12, 2024

"Over the past several days, House Democrats have engaged in a thoughtful and extensive discussion about the future of our country, during a time when freedom, democracy and the economic well-being of everyday Americans are on the line. Our discourse has been candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive," the letter began by reading, which is certainly one way to put it, given how Democrats have been scrambling, with many even in a panic mode about their party's chances at the top of the ticket in November and with the down-ballot races.

"In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together," Jeffries' letter also mentioned with regards to that Thursday meeting. Tellingly, there's nothing to be said about how the meeting went, including Biden's demeanor.

"As House Democrats have done throughout this Congress, we will continue to work in the best interests of everyday Americans. Thank you for your continued leadership in service of the communities we are privileged to represent," Jeffries wrote to conclude his brief letter, seemingly desperate to change the subject.

The letter comes after Jeffries held a press conference on Thursday, during which he was not very forthcoming on concerns with Biden and would not give a clear answer as to whether or not he supported the president. Jeffries also claimed that Biden is not a liability when responding to a question.

Reporter: Is Biden a liability?



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: No. pic.twitter.com/C78OcTiIs5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2024

Not even Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries is willing to lend his support to Crooked Joe Biden — sad! pic.twitter.com/m8f2xgsHUS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

REPORTER: "If President Biden fails to deliver tonight at tonight's press conference, how will Democrats move forward?"



HAKEEM JEFFRIES: "That's a speculative question...I'm not in a position to comment..."



REPORTER: "What’s at stake?"



JEFFRIES: *ignores question and moves on… pic.twitter.com/aerxcUpNSh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2024

Jeffries also claimed that "candid, comprehensive and clear-eyed" conversations were being had about Biden, though one wouldn't necessarily know that from Friday's letter.

The minority leader's website actually chose to categorize the briefing as an attack on former and potentially future President Donald Trump, as well as Project 2025. Despite frequent claims from the Biden camp and other Democrats, fact-checks have confirmed that Project 2025 is a playbook from the Heritage Foundation, and is in no way affiliated with Trump.

Around 18 House Democrats have called on Biden to step aside, including those who have come forward with such a call since Thursday's press conference that the president gave after the NATO summit.

It's worth wondering if Jeffries' letter will make any kind of a difference not merely because the letter really gives zero indication about anything, but because it looks like other powerful forces are at play to try to get Biden to step aside. This includes former President Barack Obama and his aides and advisors as well as Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Revelations about Jeffries' meeting with Biden are trending over X, but in the same sentence with a reminder that donors are fleeing and calling for the president to withdraw, an update Spencer covered earlier on Friday.

That being said, Biden would have to step aside himself, and he continued to make clear on Thursday that he won't do that. First Lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden are still not ready to let him do so.