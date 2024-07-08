Joe Biden Is Mixing Up the Geography of His Home State

President Joe Biden is known for his gaffes, but they've certainly been increasing lately, and at an alarming rate. His mental faculties seem to be failing quickly, and it's just not funny anymore. The president is often mixing up people, places, and years; he's even spoken about dead foreign leaders. More recently, he mixed up the geography of his home state of Pennsylvania—and also Delaware, a state he represented in the Senate for decades.

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the Mount Airy Church of God in Christ located in Philadelphia. In expressing his appreciation for the city, he claimed it was one that helped get him elected, despite how Biden served as a senator from Delaware.

"Even when I was running for Senate, each time I ran, quite frankly, not a joke, Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line," the president claimed, using a line he's prone to using often. He also stuck to his mixup of geography, though. "No, I’m not joking,” he continued. “No, I mean it, seriously, organizationally, and in terms of fundraising — the whole deal."

Larry chimed in over X to remind Biden that Philadelphia is indeed not in Delaware. Others also pointed out how often and in what contexts we hear something is "not a joke" from the president.

Um... Philadelphia is not in Delaware. https://t.co/t9InO90rpq — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 7, 2024

“Not a joke” is what he says when he lies. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 7, 2024

Yeah, but he's not joking, Jack! — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 7, 2024

Biden was a senator from 1973 to 2009 before he became vice president under President Barack Obama's administration. He's often prone to reminding us how he's served for decades and was one of the youngest senators ever elected. You'd think he would be able to get the state right. Then again, he seems to be rapidly losing control of his faculties.

Not only is Pennsylvania Biden's home state, but he also won the state in 2020. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, with a margin of 0.7 percent. For 2024, however, it looks to be one of the key battleground states going in Trump's favor. In part due to a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll showing Trump up +7 in the Keystone State, RealClearPolling has him up +4.5 over Biden there.

Biden has also touted throughout his career how he's from Scranton. There's further embarrassment, though, beyond the possibility of the president losing his home state this time around.

Black voters are also the Democratic Party's base, though Biden has been hemorrhaging support with such a key voting bloc, and others from the 2020 coalition, while Trump is seeing historic support. We've been hearing about such a warning for months now, even before the debate, though it continues to be a pronounced problem.

The geography mixup was just one of the concerning moments throughout Sunday's remarks, though. Nick Arama highlighted plenty more for our sister site of RedState.

PASTOR: "Let us stand together!"



BIDEN: *nervously glances at handlers* pic.twitter.com/twC5FsmpxK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

Biden, wrapping up his pandering visit to a Philadelphia church, predictably gets lost as he shuffles out the door pic.twitter.com/clNq6PzfXy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

Even before such a crowd that is supposedly a more friendly and comfortable audience for Biden, it's a common theme that he looks slow and confused. Biden himself at one point said, "It's good to be home," though as he said it, "I wanna thank, uhh, thank you uh, for uh, you know, I said, bishop, it's good to be home."

BIDEN: "I wanna thank, uhh, thank you uh, for uh, you know, I said, bishop, it's good to be home" pic.twitter.com/PxzDW0u4nC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

He also looks through a binder full of notes and directions about the event, including pictures for those he's supposed to interact with. It's not too far off from when the president was seen last year with note cards at an event of pictures of reporters, their identifying information, and their questions.

It's not a good look for the president, our country, or the mainstream media outlets who have been complicit.

Crooked Joe has pre-written scripts in his binder AND his jacket pocket — impressive! pic.twitter.com/OvNEwZBdwd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024



