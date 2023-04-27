White House and Media Caught Red Handed Colluding on Questions for Biden

President Joe Biden held a joint press conference in the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. After opening remarks, Biden called on Los Angeles Times White House reporter Courtney Subramanian for the first question.

"Now we're going to take some questions. The first question is from Courtney of the Los Angeles Times," Biden said.

"Thank you, Mr. President. Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China. But your rules again, against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?" Subramanian asked.

But it turns out, Biden had the question in advance and "journalists" are colluding with the White House ahead of time in order to ensure he doesn't botch his answer.

Joe Biden gets caught RED-HANDED using a CHEAT SHEET of reporters INCLUDING the very questions that they're going to ask...



...and the reporters go along with it! pic.twitter.com/bWT5ae1Qow — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich: “A photographer in the White House Press Corp got a picture of the President’s placard today - in his hand, the name, outlet and question from the LA Times reporter. Biden certainly got a heads-up on the topic!” pic.twitter.com/hf3FQdjLUF — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 27, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has not issued an explanation. The White House Correspondent's Association has not released a statement about the scandal and Subramanian's Twitter feed doesn't acknowledge the collusion, but does tout her published story after the question.