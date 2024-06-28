The CNN Post-Debate Poll Is Absolutely Brutal for Joe Biden

The debate Thursday night was a complete and total disaster for the Democratic Party. Joe Biden pounded his chest over the prospect of debating Donald Trump. His side was eager to do it. The party, in general, seemed to be primed for the showdown. But time is a funny thing in politics. It’s the most valuable resource, and often, operatives say there’s not enough to get everything they want done in a campaign. For Biden, too much time has allowed his weaknesses and party fractures to fester, leading to a full-blown stage 4 diagnosis of political cancer that might have undone the president against Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump just released a brutal 95 second ad of Joe Biden's debate lowlights: pic.twitter.com/enusIKHhwN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

We’ve known for months that Joe Biden lacked the stamina, cognitive abilities, and skill to be president. The lack of presidential timber was apparent to most voters; 86 percent felt he was too old to run. Biden’s staff ignored the polls. How could they lose to Donald Trump? The arrogance of the Left is also to blame, the entitlement that they think they should win all elections, debates, and legislative battles because they have better feelings on the issues. Trump smashed that sentiment in 2016 and might have done it again.

Biden was slow, slurred, and incoherent for most of the debate. Trump was poised, pointed, and robustly defended his presidency and record. The president could not do the same—it was sometimes painful to watch. It was absolute domination by Donald Trump. He obliterated the president in ways that might be irreparable. The issues surrounding age and mental health have been magnified 1000x. The goal of this showdown was to pivot away from those voter concerns—they’re now the only thing we see. The cherry on top of this Biden fail sundae is Jill leading Joe off the debate stage.

OMFG



Jill Biden had to lead Joe Biden off the debate stage. pic.twitter.com/lgzC9ZSt4K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024

The panic among the liberal media was immediate and pronounced. This epic collapse by Biden was the Hindenburg of debate performances, which led to a plethora of meltdowns and panic commentaries unlike I’ve ever seen. It may eclipse the reactions from election night 2016. Politico outright said that “Biden is toast.” It’s one of the most damning post-debate pieces, though this outlet and others had spent months propping up Biden. The portion about abortion, where Biden stumbled badly, illustrated that the president has lost it:

Yikes from the recent former WH comms director https://t.co/ZoDFSiwclG — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 28, 2024

When you've lost MSDNC...... pic.twitter.com/7y4PQkBolp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

CNN running the headline 'Dem Operative: 'It's hard to argue that Biden should be our nominee':

"This was clearly a person who was diminished from where he was 4 years ago. For a lot of Americans who don't follow politics closely, they saw that and they were shocked."



At this… pic.twitter.com/PWLBVYfRva — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 28, 2024

CNN TRASHES JOE: "Biden answers in alot of cases were not coherent. It was deeply problematic. There was real damage done that can not be undone." pic.twitter.com/o3XRrao0bf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

"I support Roe v Wade, which had three trimesters. The first time, is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between a doctor and an extreme situation. A third time is between the doctor, I mean, between the women and the state."



Stunning. The Democrats' best issue. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) June 28, 2024

All Joe Biden needed to do was deliver a repeat performance of his State of the Union address. Instead, he stammered. He stumbled. And, with fewer than five months to November, he played straight into Democrats’ worst fears — that he’s fumbling away this election to Donald Trump. The alarm bells for Democrats started ringing the second Biden started speaking in a haltingly hoarse voice. Minutes into the debate, he struggled to mount an effective defense of the economy on his watch and flubbed the description of key health initiatives he’s made central to his reelection bid, saying “we finally beat Medicare” and incorrectly stating how much his administration lowered the price of insulin. He talked himself into a corner on Afghanistan, bringing up his administration’s botched withdrawal unprompted. He repeatedly mixed up “billion” and “million,” and found himself stuck for long stretches of the 90-minute debate playing defense. And when he wasn’t speaking, he stood frozen behind his podium, mouth agape, his eyes wide and unblinking for long stretches of time. […] Biden’s team had tried to engineer the debate in his favor — pushing for it to be early and without an audience. And the president agreed to hold the event in part to calm Democratic nerves over whether he could win in November. Afterward they didn’t try to cover up his poor performance, but instead tried to emphasize that Trump remained a threat to American interests at home and abroad. “It was a slow start, that’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point,” Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Anderson Cooper an hour after the debate wrapped. “I’m talking about the choice in November. I’m talking about one of the most important elections in our collective lifetime. And do we want to look at what November will bring and go on a course for America that is about a destruction of democracy?” […] Biden struggled at times to articulate strong arguments on some of his campaign’s biggest selling points, bungling his health care record and stumbling through a response on his support for abortion rights. “I support Roe v. Wade. You have three trimesters. First time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between a doctor and an extreme situation. Third time is between the doctor — I mean, between the woman and the state,” he said. […] Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire GOP chair and “Never Trumper” who is considering voting for Biden, had warned that Democrats would need to reconsider their ticket if the president delivered a poor performance on Thursday. After the debate, Cullen said: “Anyone who has watched a parent grow old, frail, and foggy recognizes what they are seeing and knows it only gets worse, at an accelerating rate, from here.”

Advertisement

CNN’s Kate Bedingfield got a little testy with Scott Jennings before the debate, skeptical that Biden’s campaign was hanging by a thread, given how close the polls were in some key states. That’s not good, Kate. Some states, like Minnesota, should have Biden running away with it; Trump is tied there. The age issues, Biden’s cognition, and the defection of black voters under 50 is a five-alarm fire that these clowns refused to believe until tonight. Biden got the hinges blown off him, and with his age and frailty, I doubt he’ll get better as we approach Election Day.

CNN’s John King added that this disastrous debate has ramifications down the ticket, with some Democratic candidates surely reconsidering whether to stand near the president or even be in the same zip code. MSNBC’s Chuck Todd said Biden acted like what many conservative media outlets have been noting for months, which is that this guy is cooked, and there are no deep fakes, cheap fakes, or editing going on—welcome to the party, folks. MSNBC, a network whose sole purpose was to keep liberal blood pressures low, was in all-out ‘Kill Biden’ mode post-debate:

John King: “If you are Jon Tester or Sherrod Brown tonight, you are having a holy shit moment tonight — Bob Casey in Pennsylvania is another one.” pic.twitter.com/bU7rKKSiKA — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 28, 2024

B-R-U-T-A-L.



CHUCK TODD: "Biden looks like the caricature that conservative media has been painting ... you saw it before your eyes!" pic.twitter.com/baAIk57Yxl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2024

MSNBC's ALEX WAGNER:



"There has been a uniformly negative reaction to Biden's performance tonight...an enfeebled person...He is very old and was lost FREQUENTLY!" pic.twitter.com/zsM70q0oDu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

On the far left, which already had its issues with Biden, the Young Turks are calling it: this race is over:

The president said ‘watch me’ when pressed about his age which reached fever pitch when Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report on his investigation into the president’s mishandling of classified information where charges were not filed, due to Biden’s age and memory issues. The nation watched, Mr. President, and they saw what many of us already knew about you: you can’t do the job. CNN's post-debate poll had Trump trouncing Biden, which was no surprise:

‘Don’t believe your lying eyes’ was never a serious counternarrative. There’s no spinning this, which is why the liberal media can do only one thing: pressure this president into dropping out by relentlessly attacking him.

Liberal America won’t be sleeping tonight, but you voted for this, you endorsed this—this is your mess. Across the board, the nation agrees: Joe, you're not it.

Look I debated Joe 7 times in 2020. He’s a different guy in 2024. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

Telling people they didn't see what they saw is not the way to respond to this. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 28, 2024

Remember, the whole reason Biden wanted this debate was to show a contrast with Trump and to make this a referendum on Trump. Instead, only thing we’re talking about is Biden’s poor performance. — Amy Walter (@amyewalter) June 28, 2024

Advertisement

Forget the election, this is heading into 25th amendment territory. — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) June 28, 2024

This debate making abundantly clear that Biden’s insistence on running for another term - when 66% of voters in our swing state poll believe it’s likely he won’t be able to finish a second term - has gravely jeopardized Dems’ prospects to defeat Trump. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 28, 2024

After the first commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many of them are more convinced to vote for Joe Biden.



Zero raised their hands.



Half of them say they voted for Biden in 2020. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

After the second commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many are more convinced to vote for Donald Trump.



10 of 14 raised their hands… Even if they didn’t like Donald Trump.



One said: “I don’t even know if Biden can make it to November!” pic.twitter.com/2jmKU8WKd1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024



