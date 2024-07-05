Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July

Thursday was America's 248th birthday, where one should expect even just a modicum of pride in our nation from our elected officials. When it comes to members of the Squad, however, there were mixed results. As of late Friday morning, some members hadn't even commemorated Independence Day.

Perhaps the worst example comes from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Not only did she fail to mention the 4th of July holiday, but she still posted from her X political account to chime in about the Union Auto Workers' union take on Gaza. There were no posts from her official account on the holiday.

Although Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted and reposted about the 4th of July from both of her X accounts, including about her participation in a local parade from her political account to ensure children received candy, she also posted about unions.

"Red. White. And Strike," her post read, no doubt a take on "Red. White. And Blue."

"Solidarity with Minneapolis park board workers as they strike for a fair contract," the post also expressed, which included a nearly four-minute video of Omar's remarks speaking in support of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley chose the 4th of July holiday to post an old clip from her official account of her speaking during a congressional hearing.

The congresswoman spoke to promote Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) and how they related to her cause of "advanc[ing] racial and economic justice."

Her account also posted one sentence later that afternoon about the holiday.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) posted about the 4th of July holiday from her official account, as she shared a specific reason she has for commemorating the occasion: "Today, I celebrate the diverse ideals, values, and experiences that comprise the fabric of our nation. For our children, let's recommit to protecting and fighting for our multicultural, multiracial democracy!"

Wishing everyone a happy and safe 4th of July with families and loved ones!



Today, I celebrate the diverse ideals, values, and experiences that comprise the fabric of our nation. For our children, let's recommit to protecting and fighting for our multicultural, multiracial… pic.twitter.com/FhGezzabcA — Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) July 4, 2024

She also put out a longer and more substantive post on the second anniversary of the Highland Park shooting, using it as an opportunity to remind how she is a "co-sponsor of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act and co-lead of the Prevent Illegal Gun Resales Act."

As a proud co-sponsor of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act and co-lead of the Prevent Illegal Gun Resales Act, I am calling on Congress to turn our thoughts and prayers into actions to achieve common-sense gun reform and community safety initiatives. — Congresswoman Delia Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) July 4, 2024

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who is facing a tough primary battle next month against DA Wesley Bell, failed to post from her official account about the 4th of July holiday. Her political account shared her participation in a local parade, but not until late Thursday night.

"Together, we’re celebrating our continued fight for freedom, justice, and liberty for all people," her post read, which also focused on promoting Bush's candidacy, judging from the "#TeamCori" mention especially.

But again, there were Squad members who didn't post at all about the holiday.

Speaking of tough primary battles, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) became the first Squad member to lose his primary, doing so late last month to Westchester County Executive George Latimer. It was a result that had been largely expected. the lame-duck congressman didn't even bother posting about the holiday from either of his X accounts. His most recent thread on July 2, from his political account, expressed support for Bush's primary campaign.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not post at all from either of her accounts on the 4th of July. Her most recent posts and reposts from her official and political X accounts are focused on ranting and raving against the U.S. Supreme Court.

New polling shows most Americans believe corrosive influences have corrupted the Supreme Court—like pay-to-play billionaires collecting justices like trading cards. We need legislation like the gift ban @RepAOC and I are pushing to restore integrity to a broken high Court. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 2, 2024

Big picture: With its recent rulings on Immunity and Chevron, the Supreme Court is paving the way for a second DJT term with the presidency having almost limitless powers. — Lulu NYT (@lourdesgnavarro) July 1, 2024

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.



Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.



I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2024

SCOTUS just told you that you're on your own. — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) June 28, 2024

A mayor taking $13,000 from a company he steered municipal contracts to: NOT A CRIME



Sleeping outside because you literally have no home: GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 28, 2024

Perhaps the most normal posts came from Reps. Greg Casar (D-TX) and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA).

Casar issued a simple post with fireworks emojis from his official account. His message was specifically geared toward his constituents in Texas' 35th Congressional District.

There were no other posts from either of his accounts that day.

Happy July 4th, #TX35!



Stay safe and enjoy your Independence Day weekend. 🎆 — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) July 4, 2024

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), who managed to survive a primary challenge in April, posted and reposted pictures of her participation in a local parade from her official X account.

Always happy to be with the incredible people + community at our favorite 4th of July parade in Brentwood!



I'm in awe of all the people who strive every year to make Western PA + our country a better place to live. pic.twitter.com/kb1BkuccTt — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) July 4, 2024

Proud to count these awesome women as friends 🔥 Time for some 4th of July parading! 🎆🎇 pic.twitter.com/497fh8Vsm0 — Rep. Jessica Benham (@jessicalbenham) July 4, 2024



