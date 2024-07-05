UK Election: Labour Dominates in Landslide Win
Tipsheet

Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 05, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Thursday was America's 248th birthday, where one should expect even just a modicum of pride in our nation from our elected officials. When it comes to members of the Squad, however, there were mixed results. As of late Friday morning, some members hadn't even commemorated Independence Day.

Perhaps the worst example comes from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Not only did she fail to mention the 4th of July holiday, but she still posted from her X political account to chime in about the Union Auto Workers' union take on Gaza. There were no posts from her official account on the holiday.

Although Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted and reposted about the 4th of July from both of her X accounts, including about her participation in a local parade from her political account to ensure children received candy, she also posted about unions.

"Red. White. And Strike," her post read, no doubt a take on "Red. White. And Blue." 

"Solidarity with Minneapolis park board workers as they strike for a fair contract," the post also expressed, which included a nearly four-minute video of Omar's remarks speaking in support of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley chose the 4th of July holiday to post an old clip from her official account of her speaking during a congressional hearing.

The congresswoman spoke to promote Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) and how they related to her cause of "advanc[ing] racial and economic justice."

Her account also posted one sentence later that afternoon about the holiday. 

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) posted about the 4th of July holiday from her official account, as she shared a specific reason she has for commemorating the occasion: "Today, I celebrate the diverse ideals, values, and experiences that comprise the fabric of our nation. For our children, let's recommit to protecting and fighting for our multicultural, multiracial democracy!"

She also put out a longer and more substantive post on the second anniversary of the Highland Park shooting, using it as an opportunity to remind how she is a "co-sponsor of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act and co-lead of the Prevent Illegal Gun Resales Act."

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who is facing a tough primary battle next month against DA Wesley Bell, failed to post from her official account about the 4th of July holiday. Her political account shared her participation in a local parade, but not until late Thursday night.  

"Together, we’re celebrating our continued fight for freedom, justice, and liberty for all people," her post read, which also focused on promoting Bush's candidacy, judging from the "#TeamCori" mention especially. 

But again, there were Squad members who didn't post at all about the holiday. 

Speaking of tough primary battles, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) became the first Squad member to lose his primary, doing so late last month to Westchester County Executive George Latimer. It was a result that had been largely expected. the lame-duck congressman didn't even bother posting about the holiday from either of his X accounts. His most recent thread on July 2, from his political account, expressed support for Bush's primary campaign. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not post at all from either of her accounts on the 4th of July. Her most recent posts and reposts from her official and political X accounts are focused on ranting and raving against the U.S. Supreme Court.

Perhaps the most normal posts came from Reps. Greg Casar (D-TX) and Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA). 

Casar issued a simple post with fireworks emojis from his official account. His message was specifically geared toward his constituents in Texas' 35th Congressional District.

There were no other posts from either of his accounts that day. 

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), who managed to survive a primary challenge in April, posted and reposted pictures of her participation in a local parade from her official X account.


Tags: SQUAD

