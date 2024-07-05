How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the...
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors
At This Point, There's Only One Question Regarding Joe Biden
They Lied to You
Overturning Chevron Doctrine Won’t Lead to Environmental Destruction
'More Weakness Than Strength': The June Jobs Report Is Here
MSNBC Host Was Serious About This Absurd Idea for a New Debate Format
Former Obama Official Says Democrats Are Discussing 'How' to Replace Biden, Not 'Whether'
The People of Iran Are the Losers in the Presidential Election Sham
Israel’s Rockets’ Red Glare
We Hold These Truths, but Can Joe Biden?
Media Is Hostage to Reality About Bidens
The Plot to Oust Joe Biden
Tipsheet

Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 05, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spent part of the 4th of July holiday giving brief remarks for military families gathered at the White House. He was pretty much the same Biden he's been, which involved stumbling around angry and confused. We also learned that evidently no day or event is too sacred when it comes to this president trying to bring up the debunked "losers" and "suckers" hoax about former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

"You know, I was in that World War I cemetery, in France," Biden said. "The one that my--one of our colleagues--the former president didn't want to go and be up there," he continued, slowing down his words and coming across as confused. "I probably shouldn't even say it, any way," Biden said from there, prompting laughter from the audience. "We gotta just remember who in the hell we are," he added, his voice rising to an angry tone. "We're the United States of America," Biden said to cheers.

And why shouldn't Biden be saying as much? Did he go off script? Is he aware that to claim Trump called fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers" is a hoax? Did he recognize that it wasn't the time or place to get into political jabs against Trump? 

Such a debunked narrative came up during last Thursday's debate between Trump and Biden, just as it's come up frequently in past months as Biden insists he's running for reelections. Trump himself reminded that it was "a made-up quote" and the person who claimed he said it has been fired, though Biden hasn't fired anyone during his time as president. 

Recommended

More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden also tried to claim during his remarks to the military families as a "by the way" that he had "been all over the world with you, in and out of b-battles, anyway." 

Was he trying to relate to these military families perhaps? It just came off as too bizarre.

The cringe factor didn't end there, though. 

First Lady Jill Biden could be seen instructing her husband where to go once he was finished, as he then shuffles away with an awkward gait.

More footage still shows Biden with the microphone, though, as he thanked the crowd. "You got me, man," he said with nervous laughter. "I'm not going anywhere! All right. All right, I'll come back out when they let the--when they open the gate, okay? Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

As a "one last thing," Biden started rambling "about congestion on the highways" when he was a senator. "There's no congestion anymore! No, we go out on the highways, there's no congestion! And so the way they'll get me to stop talking, they'll say 'we just shut down all the roads, Mr. President, you're going to lose all the votes if you don't get in,' but anyway, I'll be back out." He then thanked the crowd some more. 

Advertisement

Although the audio was turned off, one can still see do his awkward shuffle as he's guided by his handlers to ensure he goes in the proper direction. The audio then returns for the music portion of the event.

As of Friday morning, the White House has yet to put out the official transcript of Biden's remarks at the event, brief though they were. He actually spoke for only about four minutes. There is, however, a transcript of the first lady's remarks, who spoke just before Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the president. This looks to be a pattern, that it takes much longer for the official transcript of Biden's transcript to be shared.

The Biden-Harris HQ X account was arguably even worse in how it commemorated the holiday, putting out a post warning that the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is supposedly so evil that it will turn American into "The Handmaid's Tale."

Advertisement


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Biden 'Cheap Fake' Narrative Matt Vespa
Biden's Interview on Philadelphia Radio Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Nails Why Immigrants Are Now Backing Donald Trump Matt Vespa
They Lied to You Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
Advertisement