Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spent part of the 4th of July holiday giving brief remarks for military families gathered at the White House. He was pretty much the same Biden he's been, which involved stumbling around angry and confused. We also learned that evidently no day or event is too sacred when it comes to this president trying to bring up the debunked "losers" and "suckers" hoax about former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

"You know, I was in that World War I cemetery, in France," Biden said. "The one that my--one of our colleagues--the former president didn't want to go and be up there," he continued, slowing down his words and coming across as confused. "I probably shouldn't even say it, any way," Biden said from there, prompting laughter from the audience. "We gotta just remember who in the hell we are," he added, his voice rising to an angry tone. "We're the United States of America," Biden said to cheers.

And why shouldn't Biden be saying as much? Did he go off script? Is he aware that to claim Trump called fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers" is a hoax? Did he recognize that it wasn't the time or place to get into political jabs against Trump?

DISGRACEFUL: A heavily slurring Biden starts to stumble through the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax at the White House Independence Day celebration — in front of our great military families pic.twitter.com/57O54Gt8zZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

Such a debunked narrative came up during last Thursday's debate between Trump and Biden, just as it's come up frequently in past months as Biden insists he's running for reelections. Trump himself reminded that it was "a made-up quote" and the person who claimed he said it has been fired, though Biden hasn't fired anyone during his time as president.

Biden also tried to claim during his remarks to the military families as a "by the way" that he had "been all over the world with you, in and out of b-battles, anyway."

Was he trying to relate to these military families perhaps? It just came off as too bizarre.

BIDEN to the troops: "I've been all over the world with you. I've been in and out of battles, anyway..." pic.twitter.com/vXo4muna89 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

The cringe factor didn't end there, though.

First Lady Jill Biden could be seen instructing her husband where to go once he was finished, as he then shuffles away with an awkward gait.

Crooked Joe receives his final instructions from Jill, Ed.D., before shuffling off the stage after slurring through VERY BRIEF remarks read directly from his giant teleprompter pic.twitter.com/b5hmvPCdjd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

More footage still shows Biden with the microphone, though, as he thanked the crowd. "You got me, man," he said with nervous laughter. "I'm not going anywhere! All right. All right, I'll come back out when they let the--when they open the gate, okay? Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

As a "one last thing," Biden started rambling "about congestion on the highways" when he was a senator. "There's no congestion anymore! No, we go out on the highways, there's no congestion! And so the way they'll get me to stop talking, they'll say 'we just shut down all the roads, Mr. President, you're going to lose all the votes if you don't get in,' but anyway, I'll be back out." He then thanked the crowd some more.

Although the audio was turned off, one can still see do his awkward shuffle as he's guided by his handlers to ensure he goes in the proper direction. The audio then returns for the music portion of the event.

Biden says he's "not going anywhere," then starts rambling about traffic congestion, gets confused, and leaves pic.twitter.com/tRlpnAX2qj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

As of Friday morning, the White House has yet to put out the official transcript of Biden's remarks at the event, brief though they were. He actually spoke for only about four minutes. There is, however, a transcript of the first lady's remarks, who spoke just before Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the president. This looks to be a pattern, that it takes much longer for the official transcript of Biden's transcript to be shared.

The Biden-Harris HQ X account was arguably even worse in how it commemorated the holiday, putting out a post warning that the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is supposedly so evil that it will turn American into "The Handmaid's Tale."

Actually it looked like this. pic.twitter.com/SGnhM3Ggyv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 4, 2024

I love the Handmaid's Tale memes while progressives are literally wrapping their faces in keffiyehs by the thousands just to support a religious fascist death cult https://t.co/kARoHVne5k — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 4, 2024

Some observations…



- These people really hate us Christians. Remember that.



- I find a particularly bizarre that they believe Donald Trump is some sort of Puritan who wants women wearing burkhas



- These people are the same ones sucking up to Hamas



- If we wanted to do this,… https://t.co/IRtBOL5TZy — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 4, 2024



