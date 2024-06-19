John McGuire Is Claiming Victory, but Bob Good Isn't Giving Up in Too Close to Call VA-5 Race

Virginia primary voters went to the polls on Tuesday night, and while we know the outcome of some races, such as how Republican Hung Cao will face Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) come November, and that Eugene Vindman could be headed to Congress after his primary win, the results of Virginia's 5th Congressional District are still too close to call. The race has led to considerable chatter in the news and over social media.

Republican Rep. Bob Good, who also chairs the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), faces a primary challenge from state Sen. John McGuire, who has the backing of former and potentially future President Donald Trump. While McGuire claimed victory late on Tuesday night, Good hasn't conceded. In fact, it looks like the race could be headed for a recount.

McGuire is thanking Trump, and doubling down: “I’m your Republican nominee” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 19, 2024

McGuire isn't the only one to recognize himself as the Republican nominee. Republicans from all factions, including Reps. Don Bacon (NE) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), have already congratulated him.

Late on Wednesday morning, Good posted to X a reminder that the race has not yet been called. Despite McGuire declaring victory, Good doesn't look to be giving up. "We believe we can still prevail," his post mentioned in part.

"This race remains too close to call," he started off by reminding and also pointing out that provisional and mail-in ballots are also still being counted.

This race remains too close to call. We are in a period where the law provides a process for evaluating the accuracy of all the vote totals from election day to ensure everyone can have full confidence in the certified results. Provisional ballots and mail-in ballots are also… — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) June 19, 2024

Good made headlines last October when he was one of eight Republicans to vote with all Democrats to oust now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). One of those members, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has since resigned, though Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina was able to easily fend off a primary challenger of her own last week.

However, Good also made the move to endorse Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary, which Trump didn't take too kindly to. Last Thursday, when Trump visited with Republican members at the Capitol Hill Club, Good was in attendance, and Trump looks to have made reference to his presence.

One person this may be directed at? Bob Good.



He’s doing a tele town hall with Good’s opponent John McGuire on Monday, per a source. Just ahead of their primary decision day https://t.co/esa2tXaJiL — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 13, 2024

Good, however, did show up to the New York City courthouse to show his support for Trump last month, even showing up beside McGuire. Trump was ultimately convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, and Good almost immediately after released a statement in support of the former president.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McGuire looks to be slightly ahead by 0.4 percent and hundreds of votes. According to DecisionDesk HQ, which again, has not yet called the race, McGuire is at 50.2 percent with 31,380 votes, while Good has 49.8 percent, with 31,073 votes.

"If the margin stays within 1 percentage point, the losing candidate can request a recount within 10 days after the election results are certified, according to Virginia state law," NBC News reported about the race.

