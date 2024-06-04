Garland Calls Suspected Lawfare Collusion a 'Conspiracy Theory'
Sky News Really Had a Rough Few Days of Headlines

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 04, 2024 9:00 PM
It's been a really rough few days for Sky News, which has been trending on social media for several problematic headlines on a variety of topics. The British news outlet claimed in a post from early Monday morning that "Police officer stabbed during attack at far-right rally dies." In reality, it was a 25-year-old Muslim extremist from Afghanistan who killed the officer. Another headline claimed that "Israeli man who went missing during Hamas attack found dead." In reality, 35-year-old Dolev Yehud, was a volunteer medic who was thought to have been taken hostage on October 7, but he was declared dead after his body was found. 

Both headlines have been hit with context from Community Notes. The post about Yehud has also been nominated for The List. Ironically, the bio and cover photo for the Sky News X account claims readers get "The full story, first."

These are some pretty problematic angles for the news outlet, and so soon after each other. They're also on different topics, which is a particularly bad look when it comes to there being so many misleading angles. Crime against law enforcement from illegal immigrants is a major problem in the United Kingdom and Europe as a whole. Further, so is the selective coverage when it comes to how the attack perpetrated against Israel. We've seen an alarming display of antisemitism around the world, including in the United Kingdom and Europe as a whole, following that attack. 

In addition to sharing screenshots of the headlines, Bonchie at our sister site of RedState wrote multiple pieces last November about Sky News' problematic coverage regarding Hamas in the weeks following the October 7 terrorist attack. Another sister site, Twitchy, also highlighted the news outlet's bizarre coverage about the Israel-Hamas war, as well as the Holocaust, and the ensuing outrage. That there looks to be a bias against Israel provides even greater context about Yehud's story, as well as makes it even more problematic. 

There have been thousands of outraged reactions to the posts, including but not limited to the thousands of replies and quoted reposts that have served as a ratio to the problematic headlines. Many high profile accounts have also shared screenshots of such posts.




