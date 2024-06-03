'Stopping Politicized Persecutions': Jim Jordan Submits Funding Requests, and He's Coming for 'Lawfare'

This article has been updated to include information about the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government looking to hear from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Congressional Republicans are not reacting too kindly to former and potentially future President Donald Trump being found "guilty" on 34 counts in a sham "trial." On Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, submitted funding requests to House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-OK). Among them is a section on "Stopping politicized prosecutions."

A post from the House Judiciary GOP highlights the proposals' goal to "DEFUND lawfare by Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James," all figures who have gone after Trump at the federal or state level.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg brought those felony charges in the hush money trial where the former president was just convicted last Thursday. He charged Trump with felonies in the case when he could have brought the charges as misdemeanors, was using an untested legal theory, and after the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors had also previously declined to bring charges.

More problems abound with Special Counsel Smith, Fulton County DA Willis, and NY Attorney General James as well.

🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan submits legislative proposals to DEFUND lawfare by Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg, and Letitia James.



Also, no money for new FBI headquarters.



Read the full appropriations package here: https://t.co/YnofN174Xb pic.twitter.com/cmFOvXzRTL — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 3, 2024

"We have conducted oversight of the troubling rise in politicized prosecutions and the use of abusive 'lawfare' tactics to target political opponents. We have seen rogue prosecutors abuse the rules of professional conduct and their duty to do justice in service of politicized ends. We recommend that the Appropriations Committee, with appropriate consultation from leadership, include language to eliminate federal funding for state prosecutors or state attorneys general involved in lawfare and to zero out federal funding for federal prosecutors engaged in such abuse," the letter specifically mentions.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) introduced H.R. 2553, the No More Political Prosecutions Act in April, with Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) introducing H.R. 2595, the Forfeiture Funds Expenditure Transparency Act that same week. Both receive a special mention in Jordan's letter.

As a press release from the Committee also highlighted, Jordan has mentioned other priorities important to House Republicans, such as crime, immigration, and protecting free speech from the censorship under the Biden administration. Such proposals include:

Defunding politicized prosecutions from state and local prosecutors engaged in lawfare, like Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Reining in abusive federal law enforcement agencies, including zeroing out Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office political witch hunt;

Increasing immigration enforcement and border security provisions;

Protecting FBI whistleblowers against retaliation;

Addressing rising crime in Democrat-run American cities; and

Protecting Freedom of Speech online.

"By working together, we can ensure that the appropriations process will continue to be a powerful check against the weaponization of the federal government," Jordan's letter concludes in part. Jordan also chairs the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Last Friday, Jordan sent a letter to Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo, formerly the number three at Biden's Department of Justice (DOJ), demanding that they appear before the subcommittee on June 13.

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan will demand Alvin Bragg and Matthew Colangelo to appear for hearing on June 13, 2024 to testify about the unprecedented political prosecution of President Trump. — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) May 31, 2024

In the Senate, Republicans led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) have circulated a letter making clear they will not go along with Democratic legislative priorities as a result of last Thursday's verdict. As of Monday, there are now 11 senators who have signed on, with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) becoming the most recent signatory.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Salute to @SenJoniErnst for joining our pledge to bring the Biden agenda to a screeching halt.



The time for talk is done. Democrat partisan lawfare will not go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/q53vUv1n8s — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 3, 2024

