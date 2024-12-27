Brand New Photos Expose Joe Biden's Lies About Involvement With Hunter's Business Dealings

America First Legal (AFL) released some damning photos related to President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a Monday announcement.

The pictures appear to show both Biden’s meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which contradicts the president’s claims about his involvement in his son’s business dealings.

The photos reveal then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing his son to high-ranking Chinese officials. They also show him interacting with Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners.

“While they were in China, Joe Biden appeared to make time to meet with Hunter’s business associates at BHR Partners, including its CEO, Jonathan Li,” AFL noted.

These photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where ‘Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.’

AFL’s report further notes that President Biden “also wrote letters of recommendation for Jonathan Li’s son and daughter.”

AFL managed to obtain the photos after a long series of delays by the Biden-Harris administration. The organization indicated it will continue fighting for the rest of the photos and information it has requested.

The photos support the House Oversight Committee’s allegations that Hunter used his father’s political position to win business deals. Devon Archer, Hunter’s former business partner, provided testimony before the committee to this effect. “According to the Committee’s investigation, the Biden Family benefitted from their business dealings with BHR,” the report noted.

Bank records obtained by the Oversight Committee in September 2023 showed that Hunter received wire transfers from his Chinese business partners in 2019 totaling over $250,000. The payments listed the elder Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address. The Biden family received about $24 million from foreign sources between 2014 and 2019.

Hunter and James Biden, the president’s brother, have been accused of providing false testimony to Congress to insulate the president from scrutiny.

The House’s Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways & Means Committees sent criminal referrals for Hunter Biden and James Biden to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, recommending President Joe “no one is above the law” Biden’s son and brother be brought up on federal charges for making false statements to Congress in the course of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry. The formal criminal referrals were made in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel David Weiss based on a transcribed interview with James Biden that took place on February 21 and a deposition with Hunter Biden on February 28. “As the attached referral shows, Hunter Biden and James Biden made provably false statements to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry, in what appears to be a conscious effort to hinder the investigation’s focus on President Joe Biden,” write Chairmen James Comer (R-KY), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Jason Smith (R-MO).

President Biden has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings. “I never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period,” he said during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Interestingly enough, when President Biden decided to pardon his son, it applied to any federal crimes committed between 2014 and 2024, which covers the time period in which Hunter was engaging in his shady business dealings.