There's Been Some Real Red Flags About How the Bidens Are Handling Hunter's Upcoming Trial

Next week brings us the criminal trial against First Son Hunter Biden for his gun charges. Mia's been covering how the "laptop from hell" has come back to haunt him in a way in such a case. Now, the behavior of President Joe Biden and his administration has led to some further concerns about corruption.

For those keeping track:



May 15: “Biden fears Hunter will serve prison time over gun case”



May 23: Joe Biden and Hunter attend dinner with Merrick Garland—whose DOJ is prosecuting Hunter



Tonight: Joe Biden met with 1 of the 12 witnesses testifying against Hunter pic.twitter.com/WyAG1ApqUR — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 27, 2024

Last Thursday, Biden held a state dinner welcoming Kenya President William Ruto. Not only was Hunter in attendance, but so was Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the first son. The New York Post reported that Hunter and Garland were also both at a Rose Garden event last Monday celebrating Jewish American Heritage month.

As referenced in the report, which Leah reported at the time, the two were also spotted together at a state dinner late last June for India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That dinner came just two days after the DOJ allowed for a sweetheart plea deal in the tax case against Hunter. That plea deal subsequently fell apart, and the trial has been postponed from June 20 to September.

That's not the only red flag, though. The president himself reportedly met with Hallie Biden on Saturday, the widow of his son, Beau Biden. She's not merely Beau's widow, but one of the 12 witnesses expected to be called by prosecutors in that June trial.

Bonchie at our sister site of RedState highlighted some of the criticism NBC News' Gary Grumbach has faced for daring to point out that Hallie Biden is a witness in the upcoming trial. Many took to bringing up claims that Beau died serving his country, so as to try to tie in Memorial Day, when he died of brain cancer.

President Biden tonight stopped by the home of Hallie Biden, his late son Beau Biden’s widow, per the WH.



Hallie is one of the 12 witnesses prosecutors expect to call in Hunter Biden’s gun case in June. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 27, 2024

Bonchie not only set the record straight about the reason for Memorial Day, but brought former and potentially future President Donald Trump into this in a rather telling way, with original emphasis:

Beau Biden, who developed and died of cancer years after leaving the service, is not who Memorial Day is for. That's not "ghoulish," and it's not a low blow. It's simply the truth, and it matters because stealing valor matters. Regardless, does anyone think it might be a story if Donald Trump went to meet with a witness testifying against his son in a criminal trial? Does anyone think cries of "Well, it's his family," as we see above, would matter one iota in that case? Of course, they wouldn't. It'd be treated as a massive scandal, and Trump would be accused of witness tampering. To be frank, even if Beau Biden did qualify for Memorial Day, it would still be highly suspect for Joe Biden to have contact with a witness testifying against his other son. The entire thing reeks of corruption and an attempt to massage the upcoming trial. I understand that Hallie Biden, whose affair with Hunter Biden makes her relevant to the case, is still considered family, but sometimes life isn't fair. No one made the president's son allegedly commit federal crimes.

Especially with previous concerns on matters such as the sweetheart plea deal and the saga to do with the IRS whistleblowers, one would think that appearances ought to mean something when it comes to who the Biden family is meeting with and when.











