There's a Big Problem With Who Hunter Biden Was at State Dinner With on Thursday

Hunter Biden attended Thursday evening’s state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Attorney General Merrick Garland amid accusations the DOJ interfered in the tax fraud case against the president’s son.

The invite came just days after Hunter, 53, pleaded guilty to federal tax charges and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, allowing the first son to avoid jail time and walk away with what critics say is a slap on the wrist.

Hunter Biden is going to tonight's state dinner for Modi, as is his business partner and uncle, Jim Biden.



Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) said the situation clearly shows the American people there are two sets of rules in this country.

“You have the person accused of these criminal allegations and also the department that has slow-walked these allegations, the leader of that department, seated and dining at the same table," he said. "All of this smells bad, the American people aren’t happy about it. The problem is, these whistleblowers they brought to light that in Biden’s federal government all Americans aren’t treated equally. If you’re wealthy and politically connected to the Biden family you’re going to have special treatment.”