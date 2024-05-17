The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag
Missouri AG Investigating Kansas City for Doxxing Harrison Butker

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 17, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently delivered a powerful commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Butker, who is Catholic, made remarks that were well-received at the Catholic, private institution. Reaction to the speech was swift, and in many cases, severe. Whatever one thinks of his remarks, though, the man knew his audience and had the right to say what he said. Some of the reactions were particularly outrageous, in the case of a since-deleted post from the official Kansas City X account which shared the county where Butker lived. Now, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office is investigating.

The official Kansas City X account has since locked down replies, after receiving close to 9,000 of them for the apology. There's still 1,300 quoted replies, though. Many have mocked how the post notes "We apologies for our previous tweet," when it should have said "We apologize for." The post also claimed that "It was shared in error," which many are doubting. 

Bailey has posted his concerns at length about the post, specifically for how Butker was "doxxed" and that it was for him "daring to express his religious beliefs." Bailey also pointed to enforcing the Missouri Human Rights Act "to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion," with a note to "Stay tuned."

Sure enough, that Thursday afternoon post was followed up with a letter addressed to Democratic Mayor Quinton Lucas demanding answers.

"Your office's X account likely publicly released residential location information on a private citizen, Harrison Butker, in an attempt to retaliate against him for expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs at a religious college's commencement ceremony--to an audience that largely shares his views. Use of government social media to retaliate against an individual based on their religious beliefs amounts to discriminatory behavior that is not tolerated under our Constitution or Missouri statue," the letter warns early on.

The letter goes on to remind how the remarks took place at a likeminded institution. "Yet, speaking to a group of fellow Catholics about theological issues important to their shared faith at a graduation ceremony at a private college prompted a retaliatory social media post by your office," it went on to read. 

There's a warning for anyone else considering taking similar action as that post from the Kansas City account did, as well as employees who may be tempted to retaliate against Butker. 

"Missouri’s Human Rights Act prohibits government actors from discriminating against citizens because of their sincerely held religious beliefs. In addition to the city of Kansas City's attack on Mr. Butker, there is an effort to force his employer to take disciplinary action against him. To any employer or government official considering such a move, I assure you that I am prepared to use the authority provided in statute to defend the principle of free religious expression," Bailey's letter warned.

In addition to referencing the statute in question, Section 213.126.1, RSMo, the letter warns of how the government employee responsible for the post may have engaged in further unlawful conduct.

"That is not the only concerning and potentially unlawful conduct," the letter reveals. "Given that your office's official account identified where Mr. Butker may reside, it is plausible that Kansas City government officials misappropriated government resources and information to find Mr. Butker's city of residence. This was irresponsible at best, and is potentially a violation of Missouri law. Missourians deserve better from our elected leaders," the letter revealed.

On Wednesday evening, the same one that the original, since-deleted post appeared, Lucas issued his own post addressing the situation, though it didn't exactly inspire confidence judging from the over 600 replies and a majority of the 105 reposts being quoted reposts also taking issue with the mayor's response, or lack thereof.

Bailey has appeared on "The Dana Show" and posted local coverage to share details about the investigation, as he is demanding documents be turned over "immediately."

