Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Roasts Biden Over His 'Delusional' Stance on This Issue

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a commencement address at Benedictine College in Kansas last weekend. It was an address that triggered liberal America and fans of Taylor Swift, who is in a high-profile relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. During the speech, Butker highlighted Biden’s “delusional” stance on abortion. He also torched the president for his appalling leadership (via Fox News):

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice," he said, via OutKick. "He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns, to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it." Butker implored the graduates to understand and "stop pretending that the church of nice is a winning proposal" and to "never mistake charity for cowardice." "The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion," Butker added. "We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority." Butker also hit out at Biden over "poor leadership" that had "negatively affected" their lives.

He expounded further on cultural issues that surely struck a nerve among liberals (via People):

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," he began. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you." Butker continued, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world." […] Later, he addressed the male graduates directly, advising them to “be unapologetic in your masculinity," and to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men," in his speech. "To the gentlemen here today, part of what plagues our society is this lie that has been told to you that men are not necessary in the home or our communities," Butker said. You can see how the Left would lose their minds over this address. Let them cope and seethe. He’s not going to be cut from the team. Kansas City fans won’t be boycotting any games. As for the Taylor Swift fans who are irate, screw them. They don’t know football anyway. This season was probably the singer’s first time paying attention to an entire season, which was a treat; the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Butker’s address isn’t liberal America’s cup of tea. So what? He has the right to say it. Some people were saying he should be banned over this speech, like Colin Kaepernick. It's absolute lunacy, and it’s not going to happen. Kaepernick wasn’t banned. He opted out of his contract and was never re-signed. That was his choice.