NewsNation Border Patrol Ride Along Sees Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Illustration of Border Crisis

Thursday night's episode of "Dan Abrams Live: Crisis on the Border" on NewsNation was already set to be a special edition episode, but what actually aired was particularly intense. While correspondents conducted their ride alongs with border patrol agents, illegal immigrants, including those found to be hiding, were apprehended The special also aired days after a Decision Desk HQ/NewsNation poll had been released, showing illegal immigration to be a top issue.

In a preview clip, provided by NewsNation's "Dan Abrams Live," correspondent Brian Entin teased how they were "gonna dive into that the NewsNation border special, really riding along with police Live, which is going to be unique, almost like a Live PD cops vibe tonight," noting "you'll see unedited what's going on."

During the actual episode, Dan Abrams informed viewers that there was "breaking news," as he explained that Ali Bradley, another correspondent, "just found three migrants trying to hide there," noting "they've been arrested in Hidalgo County, Texas alley." He later explained that the incident "happened moments before we went on the air," and that "this is a quite common occurrence at the border."

Bradley explained how she was embedded with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which was also working with Border Patrol, making for partnership with both state and federal agencies.

"So we pulled three people out of this, look at how hard it is down here," Bradley also detailed, walking viewers through the experience at the border. "This is what they're up against. So they had to get down in there. That's basically a canal a drainage ditch of sorts, pulled these three individuals out, one young man from Honduras, telling us that he was on the hook with the cartel to pay $16,000 to get to Virginia," she added, also pointing to the cartel's role, which would also come up throughout the special.

Bradley also described how they actually found more people "that are in the canal further up."

During the ride along, Bradley provided furhter details including how there were cars, a motorcycle dirt bike, ATVs, horseback, and helicopters.

When talking about illegal immigrants coming over, Bradley offered information from Lieutenant Olivera.

"So like Lieutenant Olivera says these individuals are reaching this wall so quickly, a matter of seconds, and it is basically off to the races for these individuals. And they're hiding in this very thick brush," she explained, also illustrating how "there are so many places to hide before these individuals are really picked up by these load vehicles."

In reminding that there are "multiple agencies on the ground" to deal with the border crisis, Bradley made clear "it's a very dynamic situation." The situation becomes even more involving, and dangerous, as pursuits take place.

"As you can see, they have to pivot and go in the vehicles and go after individuals that are getting into these smuggling vehicles before it can become a pursuit and a bigger problem for law enforcement and also for the community. It's very dangerous when these pursuits go through these communities," she explained further.

During the actual ride along, in another clip provided by NewsNation, Bradley and Lieutenant Oliveras were going 105 miles an hour, as part of a response to apprehend illegal immigrants who had "just breached the wall."

Oliveras again emphasized "it's a very dynamic situation, because as people cross the river, they're guided by other smugglers," as he explained the process. "And then they're able to reach the border wall in a matter of seconds and then get loaded up in a vehicle. So our response is, as a State Police Agency, you want to get there to provide support for Border Patrol. So we can prevent the other smugglers loading them up in a vehicle where then they turned into a high speed chase. So we're trying to get to that situation right now. But as you can see, it's, it's a very dynamic situation, we can be in one area, and then we have to respond to another area to provide that support," he laid out, highlighting how involving a role it is for the border patrol.

The role of the cartel once more came up, during a chilling and candid interview with an anonymous border patrol agent. When discussing misconceptions that average Americans might have about the border crisis, the agent revealed that "the biggest thing is that we do not control the border, the cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually, we're chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want."

Further, the agent had a warning about a lack of help. "No one is coming. No one is coming to protect you. Even at the local law enforcement level, we’re seeing them be defunded and overwhelmed to where your life has to be threatened for them to make you a priority. So, no one is coming. And you better self-help and self-protect," the agent explained.

Also relevant is how the poll was released on Sunday, on "The Hill Sunday" with Chris Stirewalt. Polls have been showing that immigration is a top issue for voters, and this one is no different. It's a particularly poor issue for President Joe Biden, with RealClearPolling showing how he has just a 32.7 percent approval rating on immigration. It's also yet another issue where former and potentially future President Donald Trump has a particularly healthy lead.

When asked about what they consider to be a bigger issue, 49.06 percent of voters chose inflation. Immigration came in second, though, with 30.02 voters saying so, topping crime (14.15 percent) and unemployment (close to 6.77 percent). A question later in the poll also found that a plurality, at 40.85 percent, are "very concerned" about "immigrants voting illegally in US elections."

Trump enjoys close to a majority of support when voters are asked which candidate they say is best suited to handle issues around the US Southern border, with 45.8 percent saying so. Just 26.29 percent say so about Biden.

When offered six specific options as well the option of "something else" and "not sure," majority of voters also say the best way to describe "foreigners having entered or living in the US without proper authorization" is "illegal immigrant" (43.05 percent) or "illegal alien" (10.17 percent).

When asked about policy proposals would most help deter illegal immigration, a plurality, at 29.62 percent, said "shutting down the US southern border," with the next most popular choice being "building a wall along the U.S. southern border," with 17.74 percent saying so. Biden falsely claims he doesn't have the authority, though, and on his very first day in office he issued an executive order to end funding for the border wall.

The poll was conducted April 16 and 17, with 1,000 registered voters and varying margins of error per question. The questions above had a margin of error ranging from plus or minus 2.8 percentage points to plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.