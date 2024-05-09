It Looks Like Jamaal Bowman Is STILL a Conspiracy Theorist

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) had a blog where he promoted conspiracy theories, including when it comes to September 11, 2001. Bowman worked on the since-deleted blog when he was a principal at a middle school, a job he's often constantly reminded people he has had. The Daily Beast, which had unearthed the blog earlier this year, is now reporting that "Squad Rep’s YouTube Page Is a Conspiracy Theorist’s Dream."

Whereas the blog posts were deleted sometime before February 2016, his personal YouTube account, "Inner Peace," as recently as last month shows the Squad member still has an interest in conspiracy theories.

As the report mentioned:

When The Daily Beast revealed in January that Rep. Jamaal Bowman had promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories on his blog while working as a public school principal, the New York Democrat maintained it was just a bygone phase, and that his days of marinating in the nether-swamps of online paranoia were long over. But his personal YouTube account, where he continued to follow new channels and create playlists as recently as last month, indicates his taste for fringe content has endured into his tenure on Capitol Hill. Bowman’s page, which uses his longtime screen name “Inner Peace” and features his image and videos from the middle school he once led, subscribes to dozens of bewildering and bizarre accounts—including known Russian and Chinese disinfo peddlers, flat earthers, musings about UFOs and “signs you’re being prepared to cross to the new earth,” a U.S.-born Muslim influencer who killed a German citizen and provoked attacks on American businesses in Egypt, and many arcane online realms in between. “This CIA Document Literally Explains Time Travel (practical steps included)," crows the title of one post on an account the congressman follows called Video Advice, which also frequently shares conspiracy content about the Illuminati and the Catholic Church. Another recording on the same page blares: “Kanye Exposes the Truth: ‘The Secret Codes They Don't Want You to Know.’” “‘We use the RIGHT FREQUENCIES’ (hidden numerology used by the elite),” is the name of a video on another account called Be Inspired, which Bowman also follows. “‘100% Alien Technology’ - Something Big Being Hidden From Us,” alleges a video on a page called Anonymous Official, another Bowman subscription, which frequently also pushes content by serial sex offender and Vladimir Putin-booster Scott Ritter, such as “What’s Coming is WORSE Than a WW3, Iran is Ready.”

The report also tellingly highlights how Bowman's campaign did not deny the YouTube account belonged to him. What statement that was provided expresses sheer ignorance, though, which is arguably just as bad.

The rambling statement instead mostly referenced other issues:

Bowman’s campaign did not deny the Inner Peace account belonged to him, but supplied a statement from the lawmaker disclaiming even the faintest familiarity with the extreme and outlandish content he subscribed to. Bowman also downplayed the importance of his social media exposures in the face of what he characterized as domestic and international crises. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know these accounts, and I haven’t watched any of these videos. There is a war going on that has killed tens of thousands of innocents and people here can’t afford rent and groceries, I think people care more about that than some convoluted story about videos that I haven’t even watched.”

It's an awfully bold move for Bowman to claim that people wouldn't care so much about the videos. Regardless, it's not the only strike against him. Given that he's a member of the anti-Israel Squad, he's almost certainly talking about the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a particular focus on empathizing with those in Gaza. The mention about "tens of thousands of innocents" being "killed" is propaganda. Even Hamas acknowledged last month they inflated the death toll.

High prices are indeed a pressing issue in New York and around the country, but Bowman's district is a heavily Democrat one, and the state government is also controlled by Democrats in a trifecta.

Bowman may also be coming off as desperate, given that there's a real chance he could lose his primary to Westchester County Executive on June 25. A pro-Latimer poll from last month showed Latimer leading 52-35 percent among Democratic primary voters.

The congressman has not posted to either of his X accounts about the report, though plenty of other users have, as our sister site of Twitchy covered.

What Bowman did post and repost about on Wednesday was a gleeful celebration about the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses and the announcement President Joe Biden himself shared with CNN that he'll continue to block ammunition to Israel if they invade Rafah.

We have to keep standing for what is right.



Organizing is working. Protesting is working. Keep fighting for a #CeasefireNow. https://t.co/MkcIImGRug — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) May 9, 2024

This is what young people across the country were protesting for and finally the needle has moved in a significant way. I hope we see more progress, but don’t ever let people tell you that your voices are meaningless and your actions are worthless. The arc of what is possible is… https://t.co/1zXh3E96Sy — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 9, 2024

President Biden enforcing conditions on US military aid and holding the Israeli gov to the same bar we hold all our allies to is the responsible, secure, and just thing to do.@POTUS’s historic shift to include Israel in US standards makes the world safer and our values clear. https://t.co/O2hOPiqIcs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 9, 2024

