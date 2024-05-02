The White House Just Confirmed Why We Have a VIP Membership
Pro-Hamas Protests Create Headache for Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sen. Jon Tester

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 02, 2024 4:20 PM
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

Pro-Hamas protests on college campuses are creating problems for the Democratic Party in disarray, including and especially vulnerable incumbents up for reelection. Footage obtained by Townhall of Wednesday protests going on at the University of Montana brings Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) into the issue, as one agitator marching around while chanting "free, free Palestine" can be seen with a Tester campaign sign.

More footage features a young woman, who is seen writing "f*ck your comfort" on the pavement in chalk. She was asked what her message would be for Tester, and in response offered, "I would tell him that we want a ceasefire and we're not going to stop fighting until we get it," adding, "And we're going to need him to pull for that if he's going to continue to represent us and if he expects our vote in the future, and if he expects us to want to fight for him to represent us, he needs to fight for us and for our futures and for futures of people all across the world."

At one point in the video, another protester comes into the frame holding a Palestinian flag.

Still, more footage shows what those who dare to support Israel on campus are up against. As a brave young man stands alone silently waving the Israeli flag, he is shouted at by pro-Hamas protesters, including one who insists, "This is not the place for you right now, man, go home!" Cardboard signs saying "disclose" and "divest" are among those signs present, as is a Palestinian flag. The UMontana Students for Justice in Palestine Instagram account includes a post urging people to sign onto their letter, also included in their bio, calling on people to support the anti-Israeli cause of divestment.

Someone on a bullhorn also shouts "From Palestine to Philippines, end the U.S. war machine," leading others in that chant. More pro-Hamas agitators join in to call on the young man with the Israeli flag to "go home!" 

Evidently, such terrorist sympathizers believe that they have free speech rights, but that the young man expressing his support for Israel should not get to offer a peaceful counter-protest. 

Tester is likely to face Republican Tim Sheehy in the November general election, who posted about and denounced the protests from his X account.

Townhall reached out to Tester's office to see if he supports such protests and if he wants the support of such agitators. In response, a spokesperson for the senator indicated that "Senator Tester believes that the right to peacefully protest is a bedrock American right, but those protests must remain peaceful. He condemns any form of antisemitism and any protest that engages in unlawful behavior including threatening student safety, vandalizing buildings, or disregarding law enforcement."

Back in March, before these protests became as much of a national issue as they are today, Montana Public Radio (MTPR) delved into the issue of Tester facing calls from terrorist sympathizers who warned they would withhold their support if the senator did not come out in favor of a permanent ceasefire.

The segment mentioned Tester's response, which is that "I believe that people ought to be able to make sure that their issues, their concerns are heard. I think it's part of what makes our democracy work. I have also been clear that Israel needs to follow international law. I've also been clear that Israel needs to defend themselves." As MTPR Sally Mauk offered, however, "I don't think that response...is going to placate those opposed to the war in Gaza."

Just like Ohio is, where fellow vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is facing his own headache after flip-flopping on the issue of protests, Montana is a "Toss-Up" race and could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

