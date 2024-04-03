In Major Improvement, Trump Campaign and RNC Raise $65.6 Million in March

March looks to have been a busy month for the RNC. With now-former chairwoman Ronna McDaniel out, Michael Whatley became the chairman, with Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, being selected as the co-chair. On Wednesday morning, the RNC also announced that they and the Trump campaign had raised $65.6 million for the month of March, with $93.1 million cash on hand.

According to Axios, Trump and RNC had banked $44.8 million in February. The numbers are also an improvement from Trump's March 2020 figures of $62 million, according to POLITICO, which obtained these March 2024 fundraising numbers.

"President Donald J. Trump has again created a fundraising juggernaut among Republicans. While he has been the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for less than a month, the RNC and Trump campaign are one unified operation and focused on victory," Whately said in a statement. "We’re raising funds and making strategic investments to get out the vote and protect the ballot. We are going to win BIG in just 31 weeks."

Trump is also hosting fundraisers at Mar-a-Lago, with POLITICO pointing out that the upcoming one on Saturday is expected to take in more than $40 million.

"Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum," Senior Advisor to the Trump Campaign Susie Wiles also said in a statement. "Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self interested largess from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot."

Last Thursday, Biden appeared at a fundraiser in New York City with former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, where he raised $25 million. It stood in stark contrast to Trump's plans, who was also in New York, but on Long Island to speak at the wake of Officer Jonathan Diller, a murdered NYPD officer whose suspected killer had 21 prior arrests. When speaking about Diller during last Thursday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn't even say Diller's name and made much of her response about gun control.

The Biden campaign has not yet released their March numbers. He and the DNC did outraise Trump and the RNC for February.