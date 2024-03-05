'FAKE NEWS' CBS News Is at It Again With Epic Fails

It's been a rough few weeks with CBS News, as they recently fired Catherine Herridge and even seized her confidential files. It's telling that Herridge had been working on coverage that was unfavorable to President Joe Biden and his family, including son Hunter Biden. There isn't only a focus from the liberal mainstream media to protect the Biden crime family, though. CBS News, like so many other liberal mainstream media outlets, is downright obsessed with January 6. The unhealthy focus even pertains to a mix-up over committee hearings that the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is holding.

Earlier on Tuesday, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane posted about a Thursday hearing that the subcommittee was supposedly having about January 6, citing "multiple sources." Officer Michael Fanone was expected as a "rebuttal witness" to claims about January 6.

Per multiple sources, House Judiciary Committee's GOP-led "subcommittee on weaponization of the federal government" stages hearing Thursday into the federal probe of January 6th



Officer Michael Fanone is expected to be a "rebuttal witness" against any claims Jan 6 was peaceful — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 5, 2024

Fanone is a witness, but the hearing doesn't have anything at all to do with January 6. Far from it. The Subcommittee on Tuesday posted to X making clear that the hearing is about banking privacy and civil liberties.

"The hearing will examine how Big Government has colluded with Big Banks to surveil Americans' private financial data. The financial surveillance uncovered by the Committee was not predicated on any specific evidence of particularized criminal conduct and it focused on terms and specific transactions that concerned core political and religious expression protected by the Constitution," the post mentioned. There is no mention of January 6.

In addition to covering banking, the Subcommittee has also addressed concerns such as AI-powered censorship, the government's role in social media censorship, the Biden v. Missouri case, and FBI retaliation against whistleblowers.

The House Judiciary Committee also noted in a quoted repost that MacFarlane's information was "FAKE NEWS."

Hours after MacFarlane's original post, and almost an hour after the Weaponization Subcommittee posted their release, MacFarlane shared more.

Nevertheless, before he corrected the record, MacFarlane's initial post still received over 100 replies and close to 600 reposts and over 2,100 likes as people reacted to thinking the hearing would be about January 6.

Per multiple sources, Fanone is expected to attend as witness



GOP pushed back on categorizing this as a probe about Jan 6 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 5, 2024

GOP source about Thursday hearing (more)… “based on terms and transactions related to core political and religious expressions protected by the Constitution, likely encompassing millions of Americans”



The House weaponization of the federal government subcommittee formed in 2023 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 5, 2024

