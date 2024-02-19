I Have a Different Idea From the GOP Establishment on What I Should...
Tipsheet

Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent in Wisconsin Is About to Get a Republican Opponent

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 19, 2024 9:45 PM
Tannen Maury/Pool via AP

Wisconsin is regarded as one of the many pick up opportunities for Republicans when it comes to the 2024 Senate map, as vulnerable Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin is up for reelection. The race will soon be earning more attention, as businessman Eric Hovde, who ran in the Republican primary to challenge Baldwin in 2012, is expected to announce his campaign on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported on the news last week, citing Hovde campaign spokesperson Ben Voelkel. Hovde's X account has since put out a pinned post previewing his announcement.

As the report further mentioned:

Hovde has been laying the groundwork for a run for months, lining up support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and recently hiring staff. He has also appeared at Republican events across the state.

...

Hovde has largely stayed out of the public eye since that run, although he did run a television ad in 2020 criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hovde’s business empire includes Hovde Properties, a real estate development company founded by his grandfather in 1933, and three banking companies. He is CEO of Sunwest Bank, has appeared in television commercials for them that air out west, and owns a $7 million estate in Laguna Beach, California, in addition to his property in Madison.

...

Scott Mayer, a Franklin businessman, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke are also considering Senate runs. Other higher profile Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher, opted against running.

Wisconsin has also been in the news on the eve of Hovde's expected announcement for the tragic news of how an illegal immigrant, who was convicted of drunk driving last year but not deported, is alleged with killing a father of three.

According to Breitbart, Jorge Sanchez-Tzanhua, a 22-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and felony homicide for allegedly causing a crash that killed 35-year-old Steven Nasholm last month. 

Some users have connected Hovde's announcement with the story.

Although not considered one of the "Toss-Up" races like Ohio, Montana, and Arizona are, Wisconsin is nevertheless still in play, as it's considered by forecasters to be "Lean Democratic," meaning the advantage that Baldwin has is only a slight one. 

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which has gotten involved in some Republican primaries while staying out of others, reposted Hovde's announcement not long after.


