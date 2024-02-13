That Time Biden Said It Was Perfectly Fine to Question His Mental Health
LIVE RESULTS: Special Election to Fill George Santos' Seat
Biden's Border Crisis Sets New January Record
Stocks Plummet After Biden Bragged Markets Were 'Going Strong'
How Biden Allowed Iran to Save Its Terror-Supporting Officers in Syria
Jon Stewart Returns and Enrages the Left with Balanced Commentary, and Rolling Stone...
'The Race is On': We Already Know Who the Republican Nominee for NM...
House Votes to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Finally
Poll on Special Counsel Report Shows More Bad News for Biden Beyond Age
House Republicans Give a Deadline for Transcript of Special Counsel Interview
Credit Card Companies to Move Forward With Tracking Gun Purchases in One State
Here's Why This NCAA Official Resigned
Awesome: Illinois Mayor Gives 'Pro-Palestinian' Mob History Lesson, Piece of His Mind
White House Ignores Lakewood Church Shooting Like the Plague
Tipsheet

SCOTUS Gives Jack Smith One Week to Respond to Trump's Immunity Claims

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 13, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Monday, as we covered at the time, former and potentially future President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in to keep his January 6 case on hold due to claims of presidential immunity. The Court has now told Special Counsel Jack Smith that he must respond by February 20. 

Advertisement

The Hill, which reported on both the appeal and the Court's response, highlighted the amount of time the justices are giving Smith here:

In a brief order, the high court ordered Smith to respond by Tuesday, Feb. 20, not a particularly speedy schedule.

...

By next Tuesday, the special counsel will now have to respond to Trump’s latest tactic: requesting his trial be kept on hold until he can ask the full District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals to review his immunity claims, and then, if needed, the Supreme Court.

The timeline for Smith’s response isn’t fast compared to how the Supreme Court has handled some recent emergency applications, however, a signal the justices aren’t viewing Trump’s case with particular urgency.

Curt Levey, a constitutional law attorney and the president of the Committee for Justice, who weighed in about the request last night as well, also shared his thoughts with Townhall on the timing. "Giving Smith a week may suggest the Court wants a thorough response from Smith, which in turn would indicate that it plans to carefully consider Trump’s stay request," he offered. 

It's looking increasingly possible that the trial in the January 6 case, originally set for March 4, just before the Super Tuesday primary schedule, will not take place as scheduled. It had been paused while Trump appealed the issue of presidential immunity. 

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Special Election to Fill George Santos' Seat Spencer Brown
Advertisement

If Trump can avoid a trial before the election, and he ends up taking office once more, he can pardon himself or direct his own Department of Justice (DOJ) to drop the case. 

The delay tactics and timing look to be President Joe Biden's worst nightmare as he's weaponized his DOJ against his political opponents. As Matt covered, Politico put a piece over the weekend revealing that Biden was particularly frustrated with the speed Attorney General Merrick Garland was moving concerning the election interference charges brought against Trump. The New York Times in April 2022 had also revealed that Biden "has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6."


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: Special Election to Fill George Santos' Seat Spencer Brown
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden? John Ullyot
Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
House Votes to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Finally Rebecca Downs
'The Race is On': We Already Know Who the Republican Nominee for NM Senate Race Is Rebecca Downs
Rand Paul Has the Perfect Name for the Ukraine Bill Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: Special Election to Fill George Santos' Seat Spencer Brown
Advertisement