Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Reporter: Why Does Biden Keep Referencing Conversations With Dead People? KJP: So, About...
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs...
Biden Plans to Do What He Said He Couldn't Regarding Illegal Immigration
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son...
Another House Republican Announces They Won't Run for Re-Election in 2024
Biden Claims Trump Is an 'Existential Threat' to U.S., Ignoring the State of...
Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old'...
Here's Why One Left-Wing City Will Delay the Start of Its Upcoming School...
'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': Donald Trump Reacts to Special Counsel's Decision to Not Charge B...
Even the Liberal Media Is Picking Up on Biden's Alarming Slip-Ups
A 'Gold Standard' Poll Just Dropped in One of the Most Important 2024...
Another Sport Will Allow Men Who Think They’re ‘Trans’ to Compete in Women’s...
Senators Rally for Trump As Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Ballot...
Tipsheet

Wait, How Is Biden Not Too Old to Run for President If He's Too Old to Be Charged in Documents Case?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 08, 2024 5:30 PM
DOJ/Special Counsel

Sarah's compiled some reactions to Special Counsel Robert Hur's decision to not charge President Joe Biden for his mishandling of classified documents, given that he's considered too old and forgetful. As many have been wondering, how can Biden possibly run for president if he's too old to be charged for such an egregious offense and affront to our national security?

Advertisement

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) appeared to be among the first to raise such a question. "They are claiming he’s too mentally incompetent to stand trial but competent enough to be President?," he asked in a repost of The Washington Post's Matt Viser about the special counsel's report. 

There's plenty more where this came from, including from House Republican leadership. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefaink (R-NY) released a joint decision about the report.

In addition to the common refrain about Biden not being fit to hold office, the statement also raised concerns about a two-tier justice system:

The Special Counsel’s finding that President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’ and engaged in practices that ‘present serious risks to national security’ is deeply disturbing.

Not only does it demonstrate the President’s recklessness, but exposes a two-tiered system of justice that is indicting one President with politically motivated charges while carrying water for another amid similar allegations.

Among the most disturbing parts of this report is the Special Counsel’s justification for not recommending charges: namely that the President’s memory had such ‘significant limitations’ that he could not convince a jury that the President held a ‘mental state of willfulness’ that a serious felony requires.

A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office.

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Stefanik also released a post of her own. She warned that "Democrats and their stenographers in the mainstream media may try to look the other way and brush this under the rug, but it is so glaringly obvious to the American people," adding "[t]his is truly a sad state for America with a President who is clearly unfit for office."

A major concern for the American people indeed has to do with Biden's mental capabilities, as an NBC News poll just revealed earlier this week. 

Other Republican lawmakers chiming in included Reps. Wesley Hunt of Texas and Jim Banks of Indiana, as well as Sens. Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley of Missouri. Each of them raised thoughtful but troubling points.

Advertisement

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn also chimed in with several posts. This included one raising concerns about embattled first son Hunter Biden, especially if he had access to classified documents. 

Advertisement

X is full of trends on Thursday to do with the special counsel's decision. Many include concerns about the president's fitness, including "25th Amendment" and "Invoke the 25th," as well as "President Harris," referring to current Vice President Kamala Harris, who has defended the president before when it comes to concerns about his age and mental fitness. 

When it comes to reaction from other Republican lawmakers, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Hawley are among those calling on the cabinet to remove Biden through the 25th Amendment. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Information Katie Pavlich
Sunny Hostin Learned Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and Her Response Is Truly Something Spencer Brown
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son Died Spencer Brown
Two Planes Just Collided Again Madeline Leesman
Why Are Red State Republicans Often Such Losers? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement