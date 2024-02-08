Wait, How Is Biden Not Too Old to Run for President If He's Too Old to Be Charged in Documents Case?

Sarah's compiled some reactions to Special Counsel Robert Hur's decision to not charge President Joe Biden for his mishandling of classified documents, given that he's considered too old and forgetful. As many have been wondering, how can Biden possibly run for president if he's too old to be charged for such an egregious offense and affront to our national security?
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) appeared to be among the first to raise such a question. "They are claiming he’s too mentally incompetent to stand trial but competent enough to be President?," he asked in a repost of The Washington Post's Matt Viser about the special counsel's report.
They are claiming he’s too mentally incompetent to stand trial but competent enough to be President? https://t.co/ZsReReMJxx— Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) February 8, 2024
There's plenty more where this came from, including from House Republican leadership. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefaink (R-NY) released a joint decision about the report.
My joint statement with @SteveScalise, @GOPMajorityWhip, and @RepStefanik regarding the Special Counsel report:— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 8, 2024
The Special Counsel’s finding that President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’ and engaged in practices that ‘present serious risks to…
In addition to the common refrain about Biden not being fit to hold office, the statement also raised concerns about a two-tier justice system:
The Special Counsel’s finding that President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’ and engaged in practices that ‘present serious risks to national security’ is deeply disturbing.
Not only does it demonstrate the President’s recklessness, but exposes a two-tiered system of justice that is indicting one President with politically motivated charges while carrying water for another amid similar allegations.
Among the most disturbing parts of this report is the Special Counsel’s justification for not recommending charges: namely that the President’s memory had such ‘significant limitations’ that he could not convince a jury that the President held a ‘mental state of willfulness’ that a serious felony requires.
A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office.
Stefanik also released a post of her own. She warned that "Democrats and their stenographers in the mainstream media may try to look the other way and brush this under the rug, but it is so glaringly obvious to the American people," adding "[t]his is truly a sad state for America with a President who is clearly unfit for office."
A major concern for the American people indeed has to do with Biden's mental capabilities, as an NBC News poll just revealed earlier this week.
Democrats and their stenographers in the mainstream media may try to look the other way and brush this under the rug, but it is so glaringly obvious to the American people.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 8, 2024
This is truly a sad state for America with a President who is clearly unfit for office. https://t.co/K5fT5W0AfL
Other Republican lawmakers chiming in included Reps. Wesley Hunt of Texas and Jim Banks of Indiana, as well as Sens. Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley of Missouri. Each of them raised thoughtful but troubling points.
Let me get this straight.— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 8, 2024
Biden is too cognitively impaired to be charged with a crime, but he’s not too cognitively impaired to be the Commander-in-Chief? https://t.co/XIS03okNi3
Biden’s DOJ is claiming that he is too mentally incompetent to stand trial.— Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) February 8, 2024
How can Biden and Democrats in good conscience tell the American people that he is mentally competent enough to be President?
Time for Joe to go to a retirement home and time for Trump to get back in…
Biden’s DOJ is claiming that he is too mentally incompetent to stand trial.— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 8, 2024
How can he be mentally competent to serve another four years as President?
Biden doesn’t remember his time as VP? But somehow he’s qualified to be President for another 4 years? … https://t.co/2jloBjcOZy— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 8, 2024
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn also chimed in with several posts. This included one raising concerns about embattled first son Hunter Biden, especially if he had access to classified documents.
Meanwhile, President Trump — Biden’s top political opponent — had his private residence raided by the FBI in a very public manner and is facing criminal prosecution by the same DOJ that has time and time again given special treatment to the Biden family.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 8, 2024
Tennesseans and Americans are fed up with the two tiers of justice that has become the status quo of this administration.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 8, 2024
Deeply troubling.— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) February 8, 2024
If Biden is too mentally incompetent to stand trial, then he is most definitely too mentally incompetent to be Commander-in-Chief!
Did his son Hunter take advantage of his mental incompetence and sell access to these classified documents? https://t.co/ZLXWfmLBLs
X is full of trends on Thursday to do with the special counsel's decision. Many include concerns about the president's fitness, including "25th Amendment" and "Invoke the 25th," as well as "President Harris," referring to current Vice President Kamala Harris, who has defended the president before when it comes to concerns about his age and mental fitness.
When it comes to reaction from other Republican lawmakers, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Hawley are among those calling on the cabinet to remove Biden through the 25th Amendment.
This report labels Biden as a “well meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 8, 2024
That does not describe someone who should be the Commander in Chief of our armed forces and the defender of American freedoms. It’s time for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. https://t.co/zFFTWnDAtI
Time for the 25th Amendment— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 8, 2024
