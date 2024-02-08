Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old' to be Charged for Classified Docs

The verdict is in regarding President Joe Biden's classified documents case, and according to the special counsel's report, the 81-year-old president is "too old" to be charged.

Advertisement

Reactions are pouring in after the special counsel's report declared Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" who did "not remember when he was vice president."

Despite several boxes that included classified information about Afghanistan, found stashed in Biden's garage of his Delaware home, no criminal charges will be made.

Yet, former President Trump is facing political prosecution for nearly the same instance.

"Rules for thee, not for me" is how the old Democrat slogan goes, ringing accurate as the justice system fails Americans once again.

Biden gives away classified information as a private citizen and gets a pass.



Trump “mishandled” classified info of his own government and they want him to die in prison.



Our criminal justice system is a joke. It’s why we shouldn’t roll over for DOJ nominations in the senate https://t.co/RwTjbx29O5 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 8, 2024

Trump's facing a 40-count indictment regarding classified info.



Biden was just cleared by his OWN DOJ despite finding he willfully retained classified info about:



▪️Military/Foreign Policy

▪️Nat'l Security

▪️Sensitive Intel Sources/Methods



This is TWO-TIERED JUSTICE in action. pic.twitter.com/mq5Pa2jEsR — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 8, 2024

Today’s report from Robert Hur tells us two things:



There’s a double standard of justice in this country.



And Joe Biden isn’t fit for office. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 8, 2024

DOJ says Biden is not competent to stand trial…so how is he competent to run DOJ and the rest of the country?

The two claims are mutually exclusive.



Indeed, competence to stand trial is a far lower bar than competence to serve as commander-in-chief. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 8, 2024

Biden in September 2022 when asked by 60 Minutes about Trump having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago:



"How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible?” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 8, 2024



