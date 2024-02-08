Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old' to be Charged for Classified Docs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The verdict is in regarding President Joe Biden's classified documents case, and according to the special counsel's report, the 81-year-old president is "too old" to be charged. 

Reactions are pouring in after the special counsel's report declared Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory" who did "not remember when he was vice president."

Despite several boxes that included classified information about Afghanistan, found stashed in Biden's garage of his Delaware home, no criminal charges will be made. 

Yet, former President Trump is facing political prosecution for nearly the same instance. 

"Rules for thee, not for me" is how the old Democrat slogan goes, ringing accurate as the justice system fails Americans once again. 

