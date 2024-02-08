Did a Dem Senator Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Illegal...
Tipsheet

Frank LaRose Earns Endorsement From Rep. Mike Turner for Ohio Senate Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 08, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Sitting members of Congress continue to weigh in on the Ohio Senate race, one of the top, if not the top race to watch with the opportunity it presents Republicans this year. Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Mike Turner, a fellow Ohioan, who is the chairman of the  the House Intelligence Committee, endorsed Secretary of State Frank LaRose in that race. Turner's district is based in the Dayton area and included Southwest Ohio. 

"Frank honorably served our country in Iraq and is the type of leader we need in Washington to bolster America’s national security," said Congress Mike Turner in a statement. "Frank has a proven track record of fighting for families, workers, and small businesses in the Ohio State Senate and as our Secretary of State, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse Frank LaRose for the United States Senate."

LaRose served as an Army Green Beret.

"Congressman Turner is a strong advocate for Southwest Ohio and a fierce defender of conservative values in Congress," said LaRose in his statement. "I look forward to working alongside him in the U.S. Senate to secure our border, restore peace through strength, and fix the broken Biden/Brown economy that's hurting Ohio families," referring to not just President Joe Biden, but vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The endorsement comes as A1S4 Protection PAC, a gun rights group, also endorsed LaRose on Wednesday, jorining not just Turner, but the Buckeye Firearms Association and other Second Amendment groups.

Chairman Jim Irvine released a lengthy and glowing statement as part of his endorsement:

"Frank LaRose is a battle-tested defender of freedom. From Eagle Scout, to Green Beret and Ohio Senator to Ohio Secretary of State, Frank runs towards the fight. 

"As someone who has spent over two decades advocating for self-defense and Second Amendment issues, I've worked with a lot of candidates and officeholders. Frank LaRose has always been a staunch supporter of your constitutional rights, even under heavy attack. He doesn't just vote the right way, but behind the scenes he invests in those around him to make them better and stronger.

"We need a U.S. Senator who will stand up to the anti-gun, anti-freedom industry. We need someone who understands the issues and will fight to defend and restore our Second Amendment rights. We need Frank LaRose for U.S. Senator. Join me in voting for him on March 19th."

"Ohio gun owners and second amendment leaders know that I’m the only pro-gun candidate in this race and I’m proud to earn their support," said LaRose. The words shall not be infringed are clear and as the battle-tested candidate for Senate, I will always defend our freedoms," he also emphasized. 

Forecasters currently regard the race as a "Toss-Up," and recent polling suggests that it could certainly be a close race. According to last week's Emerson College poll, Brown leads state Sen. Matt Dolan 39 percent to 38 percent, Secretary of State Frank LaRose 39 to 37 percent, and businessman Bernie Moreno 39 to 37 percent. 

LaRose's campaign also touted his fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter in a press release last week. 

