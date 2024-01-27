Hunter's Business Associate Rob Walker Looks to Excuse Biden's Involvement in Family Business Dealings

In addition to releasing the transcript of Kevin Morris' testimony, the House Oversight Committee this week heard testimony from Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was specifically involved in family business dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities. He met Hunter Biden during the Clinton administration and has also worked for the Bidens before, including for Joe Biden's 2008 presidential campaign and for Jill Biden during the Obama administration, when now President Joe Biden was vice president.

As a source familiar explained to Townhall, Hunter Biden and his associates worked with and benefited from the Chinese government-linked entity of CEFC. Biden family members received money from a deal that they did not even work on not long after Biden left the White House in 2017.

Hunter and Biden family associates began their work with CEFC in 2015, when Biden was still vice president. They were not paid for their work until 2017, when Biden left the White House. In 2016, Walker drafted a letter of thanks to CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming for their work relationship, but he put it on Hunter's letterhead and could not adequately explain why,



Hunter Biden and his associates met with Ye in February 2017 to set up another deal with CEFC. In March 2017, Joe Biden attended a CEFC meeting at the Four Seasons hotel.

An extensive report from the New York Post also has details on how Biden himself met with Ye:

Walker testified in his deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry into the president that shortly after Joe Biden left office as vice president, he attended a meeting that included about 10 people involved with CEFC China Energy — including the firm’s chairman, Ye Jianming, a source familiar with Walker’s testimony said. The encounter at DC’s ritzy Four Seasons hotel was previously described by Walker — without naming Ye as a participant — in an FBI interview that was released by the House Ways and Means Committee. Walker described the Joe Biden appearance to the FBI as a drop-by of a lunch between Hunter and his CEFC associates. Joe Biden “said hello to everybody” and then “literally sat down. I don’t even think he drank water. I think Hunter said, um… ‘I may be tryin’ to start a company,’ ah, or tried to do something with these guys and could you … and [I] think he was like ‘if I’m around’….and he’d show up,” Walker told the bureau. ... A second source familiar with Walker’s testimony said, however, that Joe Biden’s appearance was described as innocent by Walker. “Walker told the Committee that he believes Joe Biden briefly dropped by because Joe Biden simply wanted to lay eyes on his son who was in and out of sobriety,” the second person said.

This was around the same time the Bidens received $3 million from a CEFC for the work that Hunter and his associates did and a "thank you" for that work from when Biden was vice president.

Walker's name has come up before in investigating the Biden family business dealings with regards to his company, Robinson Walker, LLC. That $3 million payment that was received by the LLC was referenced in a memo from the House Oversight Committee last March, as Townhall covered at the time. The memo explained how over $1 million was then wired to James Gilliar, another family associate. Biden family members, including Hallie Biden and companies associated with Hunter and James Biden, then received payments.

Walker testified that he was told by Hunter Biden to send payments to his sister-in-law and uncle even though they did not work for the CEFC entity. James Biden also wanted part of the entity money even though he wasn't even involved in the deal. The source describes it as "[m]ore evidence that the Bidens’ influence peddling appears to be a Biden family enrichment scheme."

A Fox News report, which also made note of Walker's opening statement that the outlet had obtained, noted House Judiciary Committee Chairman James Jordan's (R-OH) thoughts on such testimony:

Hours into his transcribed interview, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that Walker testified that "a couple of weeks after Joe Biden leaves the vice presidency, Hunter Biden and his team, these guys, do business with, enter a contract with, this affiliate of CEFC, the Chinese energy company." Jordan said "a few days later there's a lunch at the Four Seasons" that CEFC executives, Hunter, James Gilliar and Walker attended. Jordan said, "Joe Biden stops and gives a presentation." Jordan said days later, $3 million was sent to Walker from the Chinese company. "I think that's just the timing, just a sequence," Jordan said.

In a statement released Friday night about Walker's testimony, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) explained what it meant for their investigation. "Evidence continues to reveal the Bidens sold the ‘Biden Brand’ to enrich the Biden family," he said, referring to a key detail House Republicans have frequenty mentioned. Comer's statement also referred to the Biden family members who received payments without working on the deal, noting "[t]his is the type of swampy influence peddling the American people want us to end."

Further, all while Biden was leading an anti-corruption effort in Romania, with the U.S. providing funding for that, Hunter Biden and Walker were asked by corrupt Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu to get involved in his foreign legal cases. According to the source, Walker explained during Friday's testimony when asked about what Hunter did for Popoviciu that Hunter flew to Romania to meet the just recently confirmed U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm.

The New York Post mentioned that "Hunter flew to Romania on Nov. 15, 2016, for a two-day trip to represent Popoviciu before the National Anticorruption Directorate. Two days after his return, Hunter had a 'breakfast with dad' on his schedule."

Comer's statement also touched upon Hunter Biden and Walker's connections with the Romanian. "Additionally, as Joe Biden was leading anti-corruption efforts in Romania, Hunter Biden and Rob Walker began an ill-defined business relationship with Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu. Mr. Walker also confirmed that he and Hunter Biden received payments from Popoviciu beginning in 2015 that continued throughout the rest of Joe Biden’s vice presidency. In exchange for lucrative payments, Hunter Biden traveled to Romania and engaged with the U.S. Ambassador to Romania to discuss Mr. Popoviciu‘s foreign legal case," the chairman explained.

Now President Joe Biden's name and presence was prevalent, and yet according to reports on his opening statement from Fox News and the New York Post, Walker tried to deny that now President Biden was involved in Hunter's business dealings.

When explaining some of the responses that Walker had during his testimony, the source noted that "Rob Walker’s excuses are inconsistent and in conflict."

For instance, Walker sought to explain that by meeting with CEFC officials, Joe Biden was just checking in with his son. Hunter invoking Joe Biden in text messages with the Chinese was supposedly because he was on drugs. Other text messages mentioning Joe Biden, including from Walker and Gilliar were also downplayed.



In addition to the statement from Comer, the Committe shared takeaways over their X account. Tagging the House Judiciary Committee and House Committee on Ways and Means, both of which have been instrumental in investigating Hunter and the Biden crime family, the post concluded by noting they "will continue to follow the facts to inform the impeachment inquiry and legislative solutions" and previewed the release of a full transcript to come "soon."

Hunter Biden himself is set to provide testimony on February 28, after his attorney Abbe Lowell and Comer and Jordan came to an agreement.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, we held a transcribed interview with Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was involved in the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities.



Here were the key takeaways 👇



- We learned that Joe Biden met with the now-missing Chairman of CEFC, Ye… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 27, 2024

