Thousands of Pro-Lifers Brave Cold and Snow to March for Life in DC

This months marks 51 years since the U.S. Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade, which was ultimately overturned 49 years later with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. Even with states now being free to decide their own laws to protect unborn life, pro-lifers still gather annually for the March for Life, which was held on Friday this year in Washington, D.C., despite the cold and snow. This year's theme was "Pro-Life: With Every Woman, For Every Child."

Advertisement

Pro-life activist Anna Lulis shared inspiring footage of participants marching, many of them young people carrying banners and signs. Their spirits did not appear to be dampened as it snowed on them, though, for they could be heard enthusiastically chanting "let their hearts beat!"

The 2024 March for Life | The pro-life movement is here to walk With Every Woman, For Every Child! pic.twitter.com/uHvZPJzMwj — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 19, 2024

Thousands of pro-lifers chanting “let their hearts beat” outside of the United States Capitol pic.twitter.com/bu41RqCpZJ — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) January 19, 2024

Before participants began their trek from the National Mall to the Capitol, they were treated to music from "American Idol" season 8 finalist Danny Gokey and speeches from pro-life figures, including athletes, religious figures, students, heads of pro-life organizations, and members of Congress.

"In order to mark not only our victory in Dobbs but also our need to maintain a presence in Washington, this year’s March for Life will have a slightly different marching route than in years past. This year we will also march past the Capitol and finish between the Capitol and Supreme Court. We will give witness to the inherent dignity of the human person to pro-life and pro-abortion legislators alike, helping them understand that we will not cease advocating for women and children until every life is protected," the March for Life website explained about this year's path.

Among those speakers encouraging those rallying beforehand included former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Focus on the Family's Jim Daily, Pastor Greg Laurie, Bishop John Abdalah, Community of Jesus' Antonio de Mello, Branches Pregnancy Resource Center's Jean Marie Davis, author Aishia,Taylor and student leader Dominick Tolentino.

Many more pro-life members communicated messages of support as well, including Senate Republicans, as well as a message shared from House Republicans.

Today, we march to be a voice for the voiceless.



To all marching in the 51st annual @March_for_Life, Senate Republicans stand with you! pic.twitter.com/k5ZcXdYWq6 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) January 19, 2024

Today, House Republicans stood for LIFE. pic.twitter.com/Kk2JT53Ixo — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 19, 2024

In years past, the Biden administration has used the March for Life and the anniversary of Roe v. Wade to promote the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would not merely codify Roe, but expand the decision so that abortion would be available on demand for any reason without legal limit in all 50 states.

President Joe Biden himself has even called for doing away with the filibuster in order to get the WHPA passed as it's failed multiple times. It's worth noting that while the bill has passed the previously Democratically-controlled House, it's not only failed in the Senate, which has been under Democratic control during Biden's entire presidency, it's failed to gain a majority of support.

Advertisement

The Biden reelection campaign continues to fearmonger on the abortion issue ahead of the 2024 election.

When asked about the March for Life this year, the president on Thursday said to "march" before departing on Marine One.

"The March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C.--the March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C.," a reporter mentioned, with Biden claiming "yes, I know that." When asked what his message was for those attending, he simply said "march" before being peppered with more questions.

The Washington Examiner's Jeremiah Poff used Biden's comments for a commentary piece published Thursday evening, "Yes Joe Biden, we will March for Life."

"The March for Life is tomorrow in Washington, D.C. What's your message to those attending?"



BIDEN: "March" pic.twitter.com/DPH3nTd2JK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Pro-life congressional leaders and organizers also held a press conference on Thursday outside of the Capitol which included not only Smith, who co-chairs the House Pro-Life Caucus, but also fellow co-chairs, including Reps. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN) and Kat Cammack (R-FL). Other members included Reps. Andy Harris, M.D. (R-MD), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Erin Houchin (R-IN), Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), and Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL).

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini also participated, as did Davis who spoke on Friday as well, Women's Choice Network's Amy Scheuring, Bella Vita Network's Savannah Marten, and Alliance for Life Missouri's Marsha Middleton.

Advertisement

The press conference highlighted support for women that the pro-life movement provides, specifically through pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), as well as the pro-life and pro-women legislation that the Republican-controlled has taken up to. Hinson shared that "we are one step of many that we can take to create a culture of life in society." She also shared they look to build upon that.

Also on Thursday, the House passed Hinson's Pregnant Students' Rights Act and Fischbach's Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, the latter which would protect funding for PRCs, though pro-abortion Democrats couldn't be bothered to support such bills. During the 118th Congress, the Republican-controlled House has also passed legislation to protect babies born alive from abortions, a resolution condemning violence against pro-life organizations.

Senate Republicans have also introduced pro-life legislation to commemorate the March for Life. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sponsored the Senate version of Hinson's bill, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) shared in a Friday press release and video message how he's sponsored the Abortion is not Health Care Act, the Protecting Life in Health Savings Accounts, the Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance Act, and the Guaranteeing the Unborn Access to Respect and Dignity (GUARD) Act.

Advertisement

As Americans across the country join together to March for Life, let us remember that every life is an unrepeatable miracle that deserves a chance. Together, we can step towards a brighter, more compassionate world where life, in all its stages, is cherished and protected. pic.twitter.com/myMfz08gk7 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 19, 2024







