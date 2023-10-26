House Overwhelmingly Passed Resolution in Support of Israel, With These Glaring 'No' Votes

As the House's first order of business upon selecting Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) as Speaker of the House, the chamber voted in favor of a resolution expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas terrorists after the October 7 terrorist attack against our ally in the Middle East. Although the resolution passed overwhelmingly, 412-10, there were some noteworthy "no" and "present" votes.

The resolution was submitted by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) to do with "Standing with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists." It also made clear that Israel right to defend itself, condemning Hamas for the terrorists that they are and calling on other countries to condemn Hamas. It called out Iran's role as well.

When it comes to a call to end the violence, the resolution correctly refers to Hamas as the responsible party, as it "calls on Hamas to immediately cease these violent attacks and safely release all living hostages and return the bodies of deceased hostages."

All but one of the votes in opposition came from Democrats, including members of the Squad like Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Cori Bush (MO), Jamaal Bowman (NY), and Summer Lee (PA). Others included fellow progressive Reps. Andre Carson (IN), Al Green (TX), and Delia Ramirez (IL).

Of those members who explained why they voted the way they did, many felt it didn't do enough to satisfy their "both sides" argument, even equating Israel and Hamas As has been the case for much of this conflict, Tlaib's take has stood out as the most glaring.

"I voted against this resolution because it is a deeply incomplete and biased account of what is happening in Israel and Palestine, and what has been happening for decades," one particular part of her statement read.

In addition to lambasting U.S. policy, the second paragraph read in part that "[a]chieving a just and lasting peace where Israelis and Palestinians have equal rights and freedoms, and where no person lives in fear for their safety, requires ending the occupation, and dehumanizing system of apartheid. I urge my colleagues to support our Ceasefire Now Resolution to call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire, to send humanitarian aid and assistance to Gaza, and to save as many lives as possible."

Read my full statement on the resolution: pic.twitter.com/XkyIw2OJdS — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 25, 2023

The six "present" votes were all Democrats as well, including Reps. Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Greg Casar (TX), both who are also Squad members. Other such votes came from Reps. Joaquin Castro (TX), Nydia Velázquez (NY), and Chuy Garcia (IL). Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (WA)--who came under fire in July for claiming Israel was a "racist" country, forcing the House to vote on a resolution at the time saying otherwise--also voted "present."

The lone Republican to vote against the resolution was Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. Given his libertarian positions on foreign policy and his voting record, this wasn't all that surprising. He, like many other members who voted no or present, explained his reasoning in a post, which began by noting "I condemn the barbaric attack on Israel and I affirm Israel’s right to defend itself."

Massie specifically spoke out against sanctions and expressed concerns for the United States being entering into a conflict.

I condemn the barbaric attack on Israel and I affirm Israel’s right to defend itself.



However, I will not be voting for House Resolution 771 today because:



1) It calls for sanctions on a sovereign country. Sanctions are a prelude to war and hurt the citizens of the country more… — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 25, 2023

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told CNN's Manu Raju that "someone who votes against this I would think doesn’t have a soul." Most of those no members, have notably come from her own party.

So many "no" or "present" votes come as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed earlier this month that they were "not sensing division" in the Democratic Party when it comes to supprting Israel.

Asked Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz about lawmakers who planned to vote against this resolution. “Someone who votes against this I would think doesn’t have a soul.” https://t.co/5zCL6EueWx — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2023

The Senate passed a resolution last week by a vote of 97-0 that also supported Israel and condemned Hamas, but Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) objected to Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) amendment that would have condemned the rise of rampant anti-semitism on college campuses across the country. Van Hollen claimed that students had "legitimate" concerns, and then couldn't be bothered to stay for Hawley's full response to his objection.

Egregious examples of anti-semitism on colleges campuses still continue, including at George Washington University, UC Berkeley, the University of Connecticut, Cooper Union College, and Northwestern University. And these are just a handful of examples that have been documented over the past couple of days.