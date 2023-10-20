House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee

House Republicans selected House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) as their nominee for speaker last Friday, only to drop him as their nominee a week later. After failing and even losing votes on the third round of voting earlier on Friday, with 24 fellow Republicans voting against him, the conference met and voted by secret ballot to remove Jordan as the nominee.

As for what's next, candidates have until noon on Sunday to file. There will be a candidate forum on Monday, with the conference looking to pick their nominee that same day as well. Acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC), who will not run for speaker, said a vote on Tuesday "would be the goal."

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who chairs the Republican Study Committee, has already shared he's running, and there's reportedly going to be many nominees. Others considering a run could be those who other members voted for previously in place of Jordan, such as House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) or Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). Other decided or possible candidates include Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Mike Johnson (R-LA), Jack Bergman (R-MI), and Dan Meuser (R-PA). House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) is also considering.

The list of House Rs running or entertaining a bid for speaker this next is growing... gonna be a LOT of phone calls this weekend.



Just a few:

-Hern

-Mike Johnson

-Bergman

-Meuser

-Arrington https://t.co/tEYTM3yLBW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 20, 2023

Rep. Mark Green, Homeland Security Chair, tells reporters: "I have a bunch of people asking me [to run for speaker]...I think we'll make a decision this evening."



Says Freedom Caucus is going to go talk it over — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 20, 2023

In addition to chatter about who will run for speaker, it appears there's still bad blood between Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Gaetz had filed a motion to vacate the chair earlier this month, with all Democrats voting with eight Republicans to oust McCarthy as speaker.

Jordan allies praised him for doing the vote and letting members decide — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 20, 2023

KEVIN MCCARTHY called the 8 who ousted him the “crazy eight” again. He declined to say whether he’d get back in the race.



“Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 20, 2023

People have definitely been picking up on the dysfunction chaotic atmosphere going on in the House without a speaker, with Friday trends including "House GOP" and "Republicans in Congress." Specific members are also trending, such as Hern, Gaetz, and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who had voted to oust McCarthy but against Jordan on all three rounds of voting that took place earlier this week. Even "#SpeakerTrump" is trending in hopes that former and potentially future President Donald Trump could be the speaker, since it does not have to be a member of Congress.

After putting a knife directly in Jim Jordan's back, the House GOP is now taking a break for the weekend and going home until Monday at 6:00pm.



They just dropped Jim Jordan by a secret vote in the basement of the Capitol and now are taking a break for the weekend.



This is… — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 20, 2023

The most popular Republican in Congress was just knifed in an an anonymous vote in a secret closed door meeting in the basement of the Capitol.



This is the Swamp at work. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 20, 2023



