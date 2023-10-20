Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 20, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Republicans selected House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) as their nominee for speaker last Friday, only to drop him as their nominee a week later. After failing and even losing votes on the third round of voting earlier on Friday, with 24 fellow Republicans voting against him, the conference met and voted by secret ballot to remove Jordan as the nominee.

As for what's next, candidates have until noon on Sunday to file. There will be a candidate forum on Monday, with the conference looking to pick their nominee that same day as well. Acting Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC), who will not run for speaker, said a vote on Tuesday "would be the goal."

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), who chairs the Republican Study Committee, has already shared he's running, and there's reportedly going to be many nominees. Others considering a run could be those who other members voted for previously in place of Jordan, such as House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) or Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). Other decided or possible candidates include Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Mike Johnson (R-LA), Jack Bergman (R-MI), and Dan Meuser (R-PA). House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) is also considering.

In addition to chatter about who will run for speaker, it appears there's still bad blood between Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Gaetz had filed a motion to vacate the chair earlier this month, with all Democrats voting with eight Republicans to oust McCarthy as speaker.

People have definitely been picking up on the dysfunction chaotic atmosphere going on in the House without a speaker, with Friday trends including "House GOP" and "Republicans in Congress." Specific members are also trending, such as Hern, Gaetz, and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who had voted to oust McCarthy but against Jordan on all three rounds of voting that took place earlier this week. Even "#SpeakerTrump" is trending in hopes that former and potentially future President Donald Trump could be the speaker, since it does not have to be a member of Congress.

