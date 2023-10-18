DeSantis to Launch 'Veterans for DeSantis' Coalition

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Veterans for DeSantis coalition, with the official launch coming Thursday in South Carolina. Townhall received an exclusive sneak peak of the launch preview video that highlighted DeSantis military service, contrasted him with the other Republican presidential candidates, and also pointed to issues with the current state of our military. If elected, DeSantis be the first veteran who served in a war to be president since George H.W. Bush.

"Patriotism. Integrity. Strength. Putting your country before for yourself," the narrator began by mentioning, pointing out that "for America's veterans, these traits are commonplace." That's where the contrast comes in, as the narrator pointed out that "in DC today, these values are short in supply," adding "our military readiness is weakened every day by left-wing radicals."

"It's time to change that," the narrator goes on to mention. "Ron DeSantis stands alone as the one who can get the job done. He's the only veteran in the 2024 race. He was deployed to Iraq alongside SEAL Team One and earned a Bronze Star. Freedom is fragile. It requires every generation's warriors to fight for it. Will you join us?"

Viewers are invited to click a link to sign up for the coalition.

As the DeSantis web site explained about the coalition, it "features a National Leadership Team as well as grassroots veterans from across the country who will share how DeSantis’s military service and vision to reverse America’s decline make him the best suited to serve as Commander-in-Chief." It will be led by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) a decorated USMC and U.S. Navy veteran. Over 20 servicemembers are listed as part of the full leadership team, as well as their rank, the wars they fought in, and the medals they were awarded.

"We need a Commander-In-Chief who has worn the flag on his sleeve, and truly understands what it means to put service above self. We need a President with a track record of accomplishments, focused on tackling the challenges that plague our families and communities, and unapologetically committed to our conservative values," McCormick said in a statement. "I am proud to endorse Governor DeSantis and serve on his National Leadership Team because he has proven himself to be a servant leader who never backs down from a fight. We can trust Ron DeSantis to lead, succeed, and always put the American people first."

The coalition announcement and launch comes after DeSantis also released his "Mission First" military plan back in July. Even before the launch of such a plan, DeSantis has called to mind the importance of fixing the military, especially when it comes to ridding it of its wokeness, as Townhall reported back in June.

Fom being on the campaign trail, to giviong speeches, to his interactions with voters, and his media appearances, DeSantis has made it a habit to discuss the importance of an improved military. He's also reminded how his own experience as a former member of the military and as a leader equips him to do so.

During a July interview with CNN, DeSantis came out in favor of Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) hold on military nominations and promotions in response to the Pentagon's illegal abortion policy that violates 10 U.S.C. 1093. Under the Biden administration's plan, servicemembers and their dependents can receive paid time off for their abortions, as well as paid travel expenses if the procedure takes place out of state. There is no gestational limit.

Veterans for DeSantis is the fourth coalition that the DeSantis campaign has launched, with the others including Mamas for DeSantis, Law Enforcement for DeSantis, and DeSantis’ Faith and Family Coalition.

News of the coalition comes after DeSantis has also made headlines for his vocal support for Israel after Hamas attacked the country on October 7, making it the bloodiest day in Israel's history, with the most Jews killed since the Holocaust. The governor was one of the first to come out with such a statement, and has been talking about the importance of supporting Israel ever since.

The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response.



Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force.



I… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran have helped fill their coffers.



We are going to stand with Israel as they root out Hamas and we need to stand up to… pic.twitter.com/FENQtAxiDE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

DeSantis also sent planes to Israel to bring Americans home, with the second having just returned on Wednesday afternoon.

We are getting ready to welcome hundreds of people who were stuck in Israel back to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/4gYyDI09DK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 16, 2023



