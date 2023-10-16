Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case
Tipsheet

On Eve of Speaker Vote, Ilhan Omar Repeats Claim Jim Jordan is a 'Terrorist'

Rebecca Downs
October 16, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Tuesday at noon, the House is set to vote on choosing a Speaker of the House. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) earned the Republican nomination last Friday, and currently has around 140 Republican members willing to publicly support him, or at least express willingness to do so. It's not expected that any Democrats will vote for him, but Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took it a step further on Monday night when it comes to a post she made from her political X account.

Quoting former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) made during a 2017 interview with POLITICO, before she herself was even in the House, Omar posted that "Jordan was a terrorist as a legislator going back to his days in the Ohio House and Senate. A terrorist. A legislative terrorist." 

The squad member added her own commentary as well. "It should be interesting how things go after Republicans elect Jordan Speaker tomorrow. It would certainly bring more chaos in the house and electoral harm," she claimed.

In less than two hours, the post had over 1,500 replies taking issue with Omar's comments, and they keep on coming. When someone in the replies took issue with the comments, the congresswoman defended herself by claiming "it's not my words," despite how she did go on to add her own commentary. That defense on its own received over 100 replies.

The quoted reposts, just like many of the replies, were full of people pointing out the irony of who she is willing to call a terrorist, especially when it comes to how Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7.

Democrats as a party have had bizarre, hypocritical narratives when it comes to ousting Kevin McCarthy as speaker and selecting a new one. Despite how House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is often decrying so-called "MAGA extremists" and their "extremism," every Democrat, at his behest, voted with eight Republicans to remove McCarthy as speaker earlier this month.

Further, by not having a speaker, the House is going through a period of "chaos" that Omar is supposedly so concerned about. This includes when it comes to avoiding a government shutdown and providing aid to Israel.

The unhinged ladies of "The View" brought up the "terrorist" remarks to go after Jordan during their October 5 episode. The remarks were bad enough, even though Hamas terrorists had not yet attacked Israel.  As NewsBusters highlighted about the segment, co-host Sunny Hostin also brought up Boehner's remarks and claimed that Jordan "terrorized" her at a hearing and said "describing him as a terrorist is exactly that." 

Similar to Omar's more recent post, Hostin claimed that "the thought of him being the speaker of the House I think leads to more chaos for this country."

After claiming Jordan has "also been linked to the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal," Hostin was forced to read a legal note on air reminding that "Representative Jim Jordan has denied that he knew about sexual abuse of wrestlers during his years working at Ohio State University."

That a sitting congresswoman would use the term, after terrorists have killed 1,400 Israelis and at least 30 Americans, is even more noteworthy. Omar has also come under fire for her selective narratives on the war between Israel and Hamas, especially as she calls for de-escalation and a ceasefire, having signed onto a resolution earlier on Monday demanding as much.

