YouTube Says Marco Rubio Engaged in 'Hate Speech' After He Dared to Call Hamas Out As 'Savages'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has been particularly vocal not just about standing firm in his support for Israel, but also calling out Hamas and the terrorism they inflicted on Israeli civilians last weekend. The senator's remarks though, as posted to Florida Voice's YouTube channel, were flagged and removed, as the outlet announced over their X account. Evidently, Rubio's comments about Hamas being "savages" violated the platform's "hate speech policy."

"Content that incites hatred against individuals or groups based on their protected group status isn't allowd on YouTube," the policy claims. Terrorists appear to qualify as a "protected group" then. "This may include dehumanization, using slurs and stereotypes, inferiority claims, and/or conspiracy theories," the policy went on to read.

Apparently @YouTube @Google has decided that calling Hamas terrorists who burned babies & raped girls “savages” is dehumanizing “hate speech” https://t.co/bjoZveYOR4 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 13, 2023

Rubio made the supposedly hateful remarks during a Fox Business appearance when speaking to Larry Kudlow on Thursday. The senator spoke to Kudlow about many details of Hamas, including the support they have from Iran.

"There is no Hamas as we know it today without Iran. And whether Iran knew that they were going to go last Saturday, or that they were going to use paragliders, all of that is irrelevant," Rubio said. "What is true is that all the things they use to carry out this butchery, all of it, they would not have had it had it not been for support from Iran. We need to start waking up," he insisted.

The comments that YouTube appears to have found problematic followed right after, as he also spoke to truth to power not just about the atrocities Hamas has committed, but also how one cannot simply reason with these terrorists.

"We can continue to project all the Western attributes we want on Iran, on Hamas, and on groups like that, but these guys are ideological," Rubio pointed out. "They’re ideological psychopaths, and they’re savages. They would, if they could, not just kill every Jew they could get their hands on, they would kill Americans in the process as well. In fact, they openly call for that. We should start believing these people in what they say."

It is not merely that 1,300 Israelis have been killed, making October 7 the bloodiest day in Israeli's history, when the most Jews were killed since the end of the Holocaust. Hamas didn't just kill people, including civilians. They also targeted women, the elderly, and children--even babies. Civilians were kidnapped, with women also being raped and their bodies desecrated. Israel has released images in recent days of bloodied infants who were murdered, some of them decapitated, others burned.

The comments are still available in a clip posted to Rubio's X account, as well as his YouTube account.

We need to stop projecting Western ideals on regimes like Iran and radicalized groups like Hamas that want to kill Americans and our allies. pic.twitter.com/cKitxDCowi — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) October 12, 2023



