Tipsheet

We Might Have Identified One of the Murderers of a German-Israeli Woman Featured in Ghastly Video

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 10, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

It’s a horrific video. Shani Louk was attending the Nova music festival in Southern Israel when Hamas launched a surprise attack that killed at least 700 Israelis on October 7. This event became a mass casualty event, where 260 people were killed. Around 1,000 Hamas terrorists stormed multiple points along the border in Gaza. They began killing everyone they could see, going house-to-house to murder innocent civilians, and kidnapping at least 100 more. 

Louk was one of those fatalities, whose body was stripped, paraded, and desecrated by Hamas operatives. Her mangled body in the back of a pick-up truck that was spit on by terrorists was featured in one of the many videos posted about this massacre, which her parents watched and identified her through the tattoos she has on her body. Louk holds both German and Israeli citizenship, but we might have been able to identify one of her alleged murderers. Supposedly done by German internet sleuths, it’s certainly an interesting development, but nothing has been confirmed yet:

What is confirmed is that the woman in the video is Shani Louk (via NY Post): 

Shani Louk was among the hundreds of victims in Israel when Hamas hit the dance party near Kibbutz Urim and other Israeli communities. 

The cruel attack in the Jewish state has led to the deaths of over 600 Israelis with more than 1,500 injured and dozens more kidnapped. 

As disturbing footage of the violence quickly spread online, family members recognized Shani, in her early 20s, in a video, her first cousin told the Washington Post. 

Armed terrorists chanted “Allahu Akbar” — Arabic for “God is great” — as they paraded her body around. 

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes for days, as tanks, heavy equipment, and troops amassed at the border. Hundreds of thousands of reservists are being mobilized for a ground assault that could last for weeks. This terror attack was Israel’s 9/11. They’re aiming to eradicate Hamas.

