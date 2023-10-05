Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol Rotunda

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 05, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Mic Smith

On Thursday, the Campaign for Accountability (CfA) released a press release indicating that they were asking the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) to investigate if Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) violated federal law and House ethics rules by soliciting campaign contributions while on the Capitol grounds.

Mace was one of the eight Republicans who voted with all House Democrats on Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, and proceeded to discuss her move during her media appearances. One such appearance, on Wednesday, took place while she was standing in the Capitol Rotunda while speaking to Fox Business' Neil Cavuto.

The press release and official CfA letter from Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith to the OCE points to a report from the Daily Beast published Thursday morning about that Wednesday media appearance, "Nancy Mace Solicits Campaign Funds on Fox, Flouting House Rules." Mediaite also covered this media appearance in question, as well as Mace's appearance on CNN, though to be clear that one is not mentioned in the complaint.

As the letter notes, Mace also posted the clip to her campaign account over X, though she later deleted the post. One can still see responses to her post, though, with many pointing out it's in violation. 

The CfA letter cites sections of 18 U.S.C. § 607 a well as the House Ethics Manual to point to Mace being in violation. The federal code prohibits employees of the federal government, including Members of Congress, from soliciting or receiving donations for an election "while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties," with penalties including fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to three years in prison. 

The House Ethics Manual also states that "[t]he prohibition against House Members or employees soliciting campaign or political contributions in or from House offices, rooms, or buildings is very broad."

"By soliciting campaign contributions from a television audience while standing in the Capitol, and then by sharing that clip and reiterating her request for campaign donations, Rep. Mace appears to have violated both criminal law and House rules," the letter goes on to mention.

"The evidence indicates Representative Mace violated federal law and House rules by soliciting contributions while standing in the Capitol Building," Kuppersmith's letter notes in conclusion. "If the prohibition on soliciting is to mean anything, the Office of Congressional Ethics must immediately investigate and take quick action to hold Rep. Mace accountable for her actions, potentially requiring her to return any contributions obtained from solicitations found to violate federal law or House rules, and referring the matter to the Department of Justice for further action."

The press release contains even stronger words from  Kuppersmith, who claimed that "Rep. Mace appears to have broken federal law and House rules so brazenly as to defy explanation. The Office of Congressional Ethics should take immediate action to hold her accountable."

Mace's office confirmed to Townhall that she has already self-reported this matter to the Ethics Committee.


