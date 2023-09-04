Nikki Haley to Host Event With Moms For Liberty at Crucial Time for Parents Rights

The only mom in the Republican presidential primary is getting ready to talk about the important role that parents have in their children's education. On Wednesday, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) will be participating in a Moms For Liberty education town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms For Liberty previewed the event in a statement for Townhall. "I am so excited to be able to join Nikki Haley at this education town hall," she shared. "It is vital for parents to know where all the presidential candidates stand on issues like the weaponization of the federal government against parents and public school overreach at the expense of parental control. We are excited to hear from Nikki Haley on these issues and more on the 6th of September!"

Never stand in the way of moms on a mission.



We'll be in Manchester, NH with @4TiffanyJustice and @Moms4Liberty next week talking about how we put parents back in charge of their children's education.



Come join us! https://t.co/YMJEWlTHCh — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 1, 2023

Ken Farnaso, the spokesman for Nikki Haley, highlighted this unique role that Haley has in the race in his statement for Townhall. "As the only mom in this race, Nikki Haley knows we need to put parents back in charge of their children’s education. From the White House to local school boards, liberals, government bureaucrats, and teachers unions are telling parents to sit down and shut up. That stops in a Haley administration. It’s time to put a mom in the White House," he said about the upcoming event.

Haley has participated in Moms For Liberty events before, as she spoke at their Joyful Warriors Summit in Philadelphia back in late June.

Proud to stand alongside @Moms4Liberty as they use the power of their voices to hold government accountable.



No one will bully us.



No one will take away our rights.



No one will stop us moms on a mission. pic.twitter.com/fM8PRxHZ6T — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 30, 2023

She also defended the group when the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) placed Moms For Liberty on their hate map and referenced them in their hate group report released in June. While speaking with Fox News' Harris Faulkner when news of that designation came out, Haley called it "ridiculous" and declared "if you're going to put Moms For Liberty a hate group, then put me right there in them!"

Describing the group and the importance of parents rights, Haley explained "we are parents, we are parents that care about our kids, we are parents that worry about government overreach, we are parents that want transparency in the classroom, we are parents that say 'look, we have one job, one job, and that's to get it right, and that's to make sure that our kids are brought up with, you know, the best education that they can have, and we don't want anything hidden from us.' That's what Moms for Liberty is saying."

Bringing it back to the SPLC, Haley added that "the idea that you have this one group that can try and tarnish them, you can list them as a hate group all you want, but then you're listing parents as a hate group. That--the idea that you would list parents as a hate group, that all they're doing wrong, supposedly, is showing up at school board meetings, is taking an active leadership role within their kids' education, that's what we want every mom and dad to do."

If @Moms4Liberty is a “hate group,” add me to the list. pic.twitter.com/kxK8PtwGso — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 8, 2023

As Haley alluded to in that media appearance, parents have been targeted by the federal government for raising concerns at school board meetings. The SPLC has been discredited, in part, for equating grassroots groups like Moms For Liberty with legitimate hate groups like the KKK. Worse, the SPLC may have been working with the Biden administration to target parents, as discussed by The Daily Signal, also in June.

Additionally, Haley had tweeted out a request for comment the SPLC had sent to her campaign leading up to her remarks at that June summit, once again referring to Moms For Liberty as an extremist group. The research analyst, whose name was blotted out but who includes pronouns in her signature, also referenced Haley's priority to protect women and girls from being able to compete without biological males.

The candidate took the opportunity to respond over Twitter, pointing out that while it is "NOT 'extremist to save women's sports" or "to make sure parents have a say in their children's education," it "IS extremist to call a group of patriotic moms a 'hate group.'"

Hey, @SPLCenter, we’re proud to stand with @Moms4Liberty. 💪🏽👠



It's NOT "extremist" to save women's sports.



It's NOT "extremist" to make sure parents have a say in their children's education.



It IS extremist to call a group of patriotic moms a “hate group.” pic.twitter.com/YuPcIx2KI8 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 17, 2023

When it comes to the upcoming town hall event, the role of parents rights is unfortunately all too necessary in Manchester. The Manchester School District refuses to provide information to parents about their children's behavior, especially on sexuality and gender, and has insisted that a local mother's lawsuit against the policy be dismissed. The mother, who remains anonymous, had asked school staff about her child going by different pronouns, but was shut down due to the school's policy.

State Democrats in New Hampshire have let their true colors show when it comes to opposing parental rights, not just by killing legislation that would have established a a parental bill of rights, but also with individual members insulting parents for their concern. This includes state Rep. Tommy Hoyt and state Rep. Catherine Sofitikis, both Democrats. The latter even referred to Moms For Liberty using expletives.

The importance of education, as well as how protecting sports for women and girls comes into play are issues that Haley has familiarized herself with throughout the campaign, including during last month's first RNC primary debate in Milwaukee.

Haley's points on this particular matter earned her considerable cheers and applause, as she summarized what ought to be the priorities when teaching children.

"We can talk about all of these things, and there's a lot of crazy, woke things happening in schools, but we have got to get these kids reading. If a child can't read by third grade, they're four times less likely to graduate high school," she pointed out. "So we need to make sure we bring in reading remediation all over this country. We need transparency in the classroom, because parents should never have to wonder what's being said or taught to their children in the classroom."

Touching upon several points on education, Haley declared that "parents need to be deciding which schools their kids go to, because they know best. And let's put vocational classes back into the high schools. Let's teach our kids to build things again."

She also had a message for young women, too, reminding that "I will always say, I'm going to fight for girls all day long, because strong girls become strong women. Strong women become strong leaders," also adding that "and biological boys don't belong in the locker rooms of any of our girls."

We have a lot of work to do on education: Get our children reading, put vocational classes in our schools, transparency in the classroom, school choice, and yes, I will always fight for our girls. pic.twitter.com/uA00mIgLKb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 24, 2023



