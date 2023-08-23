BREAKING: Republican Candidate Hospitalized Just Hours Ahead of First Debate
Tipsheet

VA Democratic State Sen. Hides Behind GOP Accomplishments After Radical Remarks on Parents Exposed

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 23, 2023 12:15 PM
Screenshot

Earlier this year, a hot mic captured Virginia Democratic state Sen. Monty Mason slamming parental rights, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R-VA) efforts to protect them, using terms such as "parental garbage," "stupid," "parental crap." He also boasted about "killing" Youngkin's priorities, as the state Senate remains is Democratic control. State senators are up for reelection for 2023, though, and Youngkin is pulling out all the stops to defend the Republican majority in the House of Delegates and retake the Senate. As he runs for reelection himself, Mason is turning to desperate measures, from claiming his comments were "taken out of context," to hiding behind Republican wins. 

On Monday, The Washington Post published "Youngkin retools message for new elections with ‘Parents Matter’ talks," regarding a campaign strategy for Youngkin, who won his 2021 election on parents rights and who has continued to make it a priority for his administration. 

Pointing to Mason as "battling in one of the most closely contested districts in Virginia," the report mentioned that "Mason could not be reached for comment for this story," but then also claimed that Mason "said the quote was taken out of context, that he was referring to Youngkin’s politics and not the concerns of parents."

My coverage of Mason's remarks from April provides more context. It's still not a good look:

Speaking about bills that were "of consequences," Mason pointed out that Youngkin "slapped that online parental garbage pornography bill." He also mocked extra steps to require verification for making online purchases as "stupid."

...

"It's just all a part of this parental crap that they're selling," Mason said, as Del. Simonds chimed in to remind the senator "you guys killed it, right," as he proudly boasts "oh yeah, we killed it again!"

With an audible sigh, Simonds reminded "this is why we have to keep the Senate," as Mason can be heard chuckling. "It's because the House is in the hands of the Republicans, and they can push through all kinds of stupid things, and we rely on the Senate to kill it all."

Trying to argue his comments were "taken out of context" is not the only desperate move Mason has made, as he likely hopes voters will forget such remarks as November looms closer. Now, he's embracing certain Republican policies, when it's convenient for him. 

Mason released two ads this month touting Republican accomplishments, which mentioned education and taxes. In them, he talks about "investing in our classrooms" and how "we cut the grocery tax to put money back in your pocket."

Mason and his fellow Democrats actually blocked multiple bills on education, including bills that would require parents to be notified and allow to opt our their children out of presentations or performances by outside groups, as well as mandate parental involvement in crafting of library policies. 

He also touts cutting the grocery tax, a priority for Republican state leadership, though he says it's something "we did." Mason and fellow Democrats even voted against other tax proposals

Another ad repeats the same Republican accomplishments, and says Mason "cut the grocery tax," "lowered income rates," and "passed tax rebate."

"Monty Mason really wants you to think that he is a Republican, because he knows deep down that Governor Youngkin and his state Republican allies have delivered for the Commonwealth, said Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) Deputy Communications Director Mason Di Palma about the tactics. "Virginians know that Monty Mason is nothing more than an extreme Democrat who has sought out to block Governor Youngkin’s commonsense conservative agenda every step of the way."

Mason isn't the first Virginia Democrat to hide behind Republican goals and accomplishments. When it comes to the grocery tax, long championed by Youngkin during his campaign, then outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam tried to promote during his final weeks in office. Virginia Democrats also took credit earlier this year, as the tax cuts went into effect on January 1. 


