Kevin McCarthy Comes Up Short Again As Speaker Race Heads to Third Ballot
Documented Sexual Abuse at California Prep School Will Not Be Prosecuted: Report
We Have an Update on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's Scary Medical Emergency Last...
Kari Lake Responds to Video of Katie Hobbs Laughing During Swearing-in Ceremony
Virginia Dems Take Credit After Youngkin Delivers on Key Campaign Promise
A Democratic Governor Is Planning to Send Migrants to NYC and Chicago
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Fails to Win Speaker Race in First Round
Biden's Year of Reckoning
Surprise: 'The Squad' Has a Weird Foreign Policy Obsession
Suspect in Times Square New Years Eve Attack Was 'Known to the FBI'
Illegal Immigrants Aren't Just Swarming the Southern Border
In Report About Overpopulation, CBS Brings on the Man Who's Been Wrong About...
Kentucky's Treasurer Puts Woke Energy-Boycotting Companies on Notice
Appeals Court Upholds Florida High School's Transgender Bathroom Policy
2023: The Year of Continual Dripping
Tipsheet

Virginia Dems Take Credit After Youngkin Delivers on Key Campaign Promise

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 03, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

During the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial campaign, Republican Glenn Youngkin, who ultimately emerged victorious, made it a major campaign promise to get rid of the grocery tax. On Sunday, January 1, the elimination of such a tax went into effect, but it was Virginia Democrats who stunningly took credit for the move in a tweet from that day which didn't even mention Gov. Youngkin, or any Republican.

This is not the first time that Virginia Democrats have jumped on board with Youngkin's idea. In December of 2021, just a few weeks before Youngkin was to be inaugurated, his predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, expressed support for repealing the grocery tax as well as part of his outgoing proposals. 

Not long after he took office, Youngkin toured a Northern Virginia grocery store on February 3 of last year to meet with families about high costs and discuss eliminating the tax. 

On December 29, shortly before the plan went into effect, Youngkin tweeted out a video referencing how eliminating the tax was "delivering on promises made" and was "what Virginians elected us to do." The video clip is of a news segment from local outlet 13 ABC News Now, which points out that "providing relief at the supermarket is an initiative Gov. Youngkin has spoken about since his campaign trail." 

It's part of a larger plan, the clip mentions, to cut taxes in the commonwealth, which was another major part of Youngkin's campaign. "And now we gotta go to work to get rates down for people," the governor told the outlet in an interview, "and we're going to finish the work on our standard deduction and get that up to a double."

"Youngkin" was trending on Monday night as a result of people calling out the Virginia Democrats for such a shameless tweet. 

The tweet garnered nearly 250 replies, far more than the Virginia Democrats' account usually gets. 

Further, the 48 quoted retweets also called out Democrats for lying, including the Virginia GOP's account, which also tweeted about Youngkin's proposal on Monday night. 


Tags: CONSERVATISM GLENN YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kevin McCarthy Comes Up Short Again As Speaker Race Heads to Third Ballot Spencer Brown
Kari Lake Responds to Video of Katie Hobbs Laughing During Swearing-in Ceremony Leah Barkoukis
We Have an Update on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin's Scary Medical Emergency Last Night Matt Vespa
Trump: I'm Not to Blame for the GOP's 2022 Underperformance...But Here's Who Is Guy Benson
BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Fails to Win Speaker Race in First Round Spencer Brown
Is Kevin McCarthy Screwed? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kevin McCarthy Comes Up Short Again As Speaker Race Heads to Third Ballot Spencer Brown