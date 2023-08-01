'Past Time to Set the Record Straight': DeSantis Looking to Confront VP Harris on FL Curriculum

Florida's education standards on black history have been maligned for some time now, but perhaps no more than Vice President Kamala Harris, who also arguably has the largest platform when it comes to spreading such dishonesty. We've discussed the issue at length at Townhall, especially when it comes to analysis from Guy. Listening to Harris, though, you wouldn't know that black curriculum board members were involved in crafting the standards, including Dr. William Allen, who is descended from slaves. Harris spoke out against the standards yet again in a speech on Saturday, but Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) also spoke up about the vice president maligning his state on Monday. As shared by Jeremy Redfern, the governor's press secretary, DeSantis sent a letter to Harris indicating he is looking to "set the record straight" by inviting the vice president to meet with him and Dr. Allen in Tallahassee.

The letter has garnered attention for its clever digs at the vice president, including and especially her failures at handling the crisis at the southern border. But, more importantly, it also lays out some key facts.

"Florida is the number one state in the nation for education. We’ve achieved this by making record investments in our students, teachers, and schools and by enacting universal school choice. Our approach has empowered parents and families, who are actively disenfranchised in many other states around the nation. But we’ve also secured the top spot nationally in education by returning to the fundamentals," the letter begins by pointing out.

Even if Harris is likely to be no fan of the next part, in that Florida is "committed to teaching truth, not partisan narratives," the accomplishments above remain true. The letter goes on to mention how Florida has gotten rid of Critical Race Theory and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies that the Biden administration, Harris especially, love to promote.

"Our state pushed forward nation-leading standalone African American History standards--one of the only states in the nation to require this level of learning about such an important subject, DeSantis' letter reads after calling out the administration for the smearing involved. "One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History," the letter continues, making Harris look like the fool if she turns the governor down. "But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight."t

Even if Harris doesn't take DeSantis up on her offer, she can't say the governor didn't try to impart her with the full story. If she remains ignorant, it's because she chooses to be, though she also leads fellow Americans astray in the process.

"In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice," the letter continued. One of the speeches from Harris smearing the standards took place on July 21 in Jacksonville. In inviting her to Tallahassee, DeSantis wrote "given your grace concerns (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards."

In addition to a meeting that would also involve Dr. Allen, DeSantis even offered to Harris that she could bring American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten, "or someone else who shares your view about the standards."

DeSantis' letter really lets Harris have it in the conclusion. "I am prepared to meet as early as Wednesday of this week, but of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day," the final paragraph reads. "Please let me know as soon as possible. What an example we could set for the nation--a serious conversation on the substance of an important issue! I hope you're feeling up to it."

Although she was appointed as border czar in March of 2021, Harris, just like every other member of the Biden administration, has ignored the crisis at the southern border. In fact, the administration has engaged in gaslighting and blaming the Trump administration about the issue as well.

As part of his presidential campaign, DeSantis visited the southern border in late June, as he released his plan on immigration.

DeSantis and Harris could indeed set such "an example," though Harris may not be the type who is "feeling up to it." At the end of the day, that will be on her. The ball is in the vice president's court now.