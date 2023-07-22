Florida Education Board Updates Standards on Black History Education and Transgender Issues

On Wednesday, the Florida Board of Education approved new standards on transgender students and how black history would be taught in schools.

The updated standards advise schools to teach that enslaved people in the United States “developed skills” that “could be applied for their personal benefit” and teach that there were “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans,” according to The Washington Post.

In addition, the board moved forward Wednesday with rules that restrict which bathrooms transgender students can use and prohibit the use of “preferred pronouns” in schools.

In a statement, the Florida Education Association (FEA), said that the new standards “are a disservice to Florida’s students and are a big step backward for the state that has required teaching African American history since 1994.”

In May, DeSantis signed a bill into law that prohibits teachers unions from automatically deducting money from public employee’s paychecks for union dues. In response, the FEA announced it would hold a news conference to detail “next steps” in response to the law.

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how the College Board announced it would revise its Advanced Placement African American studies course following criticism from DeSantis’ administration. Previously, the governor said that he would not allow public schools to use the course over its “woke” and “radical” indoctrination concepts.

Later on, the College Board told Florida officials that it would not revise its psychology course that covers the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” DeSantis said in a statement about restricting transgender restrooms in May. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

Public bathrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms in Florida will have separate facilities based on biological sex.



Our wives and daughters deserve protections from woke ideology run amok. pic.twitter.com/PHKPCVORRl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 18, 2023



