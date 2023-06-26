Don't Buy the Media
DeSantis Unveils His 'No Excuses' Plan to Tackle Border Crisis and Cartels

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 26, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Florida Governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis released his full plan to stop the border crisis for good and to take the fight to the Mexican drug cartels on Monday, calling it the "No Excuses" plan.

DeSantis has been taking steps as Florida's governor to take on the ongoing border crisis. In addition to deploying the National Guard and state law enforcement to the Florida Keys to interdict boats coming from Haiti and Cuba, he also sent state resources to the U.S.-Mexico border to help Texas authorities. His administration has also sent willing processed and released migrants to sanctuary cities. 

"Joe Biden’s dereliction of duty has made our southern border a disaster zone. The Biden Administration is the critical link in an illegal transnational human smuggling syndicate," DeSantis said. "For decades, leaders from both parties have produced empty promises on border security, and now it is time to act to stop the invasion once and for all. As president, I will declare a national emergency on day one and will not rest until we build the wall, shut down illegal entry, and win the war against the drug cartels. No excuses. We will get it done."           

DeSantis has proposed the following should he become president:

  • will end catch-and-release. If you cross illegally, you will be detained until your hearing date.  
  • will reimpose Remain in Mexico. If you arrive at a port of entry on the US-Mexico border claiming asylum, you will not enter the United States while your claim is being processed.  
  • will increase Border Patrol pay to boost recruiting and ensure the Border Patrol has the necessary staffing to stop crossings. 
  • will close the Flores loophole that incentivizes child trafficking. 
  • will tax remittances from illegal aliens, with exemptions for U.S. citizens and lawfully present foreign nationals, and penalize countries attempting evasion.
  • will use the military to assist the border patrol on day one, and they will continue to help until the wall is built.    
  • will instead uphold their Article I authority to defend their state against invasion.
  • will allow ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers to do their jobs and focus on illegal alien entries under Biden’s border crisis and those with criminal records. 
  • will cease funding the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international organizations engaged in facilitating illegal alien processing, human smuggling, and encouraging mass migration on behalf of the Biden administration while seeking to reprogram that money for ICE operations.

DeSantis is currently touring the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas. 


